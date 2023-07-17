Peracetic Acid Market Set to Soar Past USD 1685 Million by 2030: Peracetic Potency Unleashed

Westford,USA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Peracetic Acid market , increasing adoption of advanced oxidation processes in water treatment, growing demand for peracetic acid-based sanitizers and disinfectants in the healthcare industry, rising use of peracetic acid in food processing and packaging to enhance shelf life and ensure product safety, development of improved formulations and application methods for efficient peracetic acid usage, expanding research and development activities to explore new applications and formulations of peracetic acid, increasing emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices and eco-friendly products, rising investments in the development of peracetic acid production facilities to meet the growing demand, and growing focus on product quality and performance through technological advancements and innovation in the peracetic acid industry are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Peracetic Acid Market"

Pages -270

Tables - 64

Figures - 76

Peracetic acid (PAA) is a colourless liquid with a strong oxidizing odor. It's a powerful disinfectant, sanitizer, and bleaching agent. It's also a good choice for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. PAA is generally safe for use in food processing and water treatment.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/peracetic-acid-market

Prominent Players in Peracetic Acid Market

Evonik Industries AG

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Airedale Chemical Company Limited

Solvay

Acuro Organics Limited

Enviro Tech Chemical Services Inc.

Diversey Holdings LTD

Kemira Oyj

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Safe Water Systems

Bio-Cide International

Sanitech

BioSafe Systems

BioCote

Peracetic Solutions

Bio-Sol Environmental

EcoLab

Steritech

Liquid form Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Liquid form dominated the global online market as they are convenient to handle, store, and transport. It is readily soluble in water, allowing for easy mixing and dosing in various applications. Liquid peracetic acid can be used in a wide range of applications, including disinfection, water treatment, food processing, and healthcare. Its liquid form enables efficient coverage and distribution, ensuring effective microbial control.

Healthcare is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the healthcare is the leading segment due to the growing focus on healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the importance of infection control in healthcare settings, there is a rising demand for effective disinfectants. Peracetic acid has demonstrated strong antimicrobial properties, making it an ideal choice for disinfection in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/peracetic-acid-market

North America is the leading Market Due to Advanced Healthcare Systems

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on healthcare systems. North America has well-established industries in sectors such as healthcare, food and beverage, and water treatment. These industries have stringent regulations and standards for ensuring water safety, food hygiene, and infection control, which drive the demand for effective disinfectants like peracetic acid.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Peracetic Acid market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Peracetic Acid.

Key Developments in Peracetic Acid Market

In January 2023, Ecolab, a global leader in water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services, announced that it had acquired Diversey, a leading provider of cleaning, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions. The acquisition was valued at $2.9 billion. The combined company will have a strong portfolio of brands and solutions that can help customers improve food safety, water quality, and environmental sustainability.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/peracetic-acid-market

Key Questions Answered in Peracetic Acid Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Chlorobenzene Market

Global Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Global Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market

Global Pouches Market

Global Eco Fiber Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com