CryptoChronic's Imminent Launch Brings Excitement and Anticipation to the NFT World

Hong Kong, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the approaching launch of their Generation 0 NFT collection, Chronic Games Limited is poised to redefine the NFT landscape and introduce a new level of engagement for collectors, but the road that has brought them here has been long and uphill.

First, CryptoChronic's Gen 0 NFT collection launch on May 31st was postponed due to overwhelming server access that crashed it. Subsequently, the cryptocurrency industry faced concerning challenges as the SEC sued Coinbase and Binance, worsening negative market sentiment amid a regulatory crackdown. Additionally, prices experienced a drop after the Federal Reserve's June meeting, with the possibility of two rate hikes by year-end. Chronic Games chose to weather the storm out and had scheduled to go to market around mid-July.

Since then, the tide has changed, with the markets rallying on one hand, and good news pouring in for CryptoChronic. The proposal of a spot Bitcoin ETF led by BlackRock, in fact, contributed to the initial recovery and opened new possibilities for a potential bull market. This materialized on the 13th of July when Ripple Labs achieved a landmark win in the SEC case over the XRP cryptocurrency, with a court ruling that brought a modicum of regulatory clarity for the cryptocurrency industry. On the other hand, the decision also deals a blow to the SEC's efforts to regulate it further, as the judge's ruling boosts other crypto firms' claims that they have been too aggressive in policing the market.

Likewise, CryptoChronic has been gathering steam prior to launching its groundbreaking video game. Not only has it completed the development of the beta version and focused on further growing and engaging its thriving community, but it has also been forming strong partnerships with leading brands and globally renowned artists, such as Miltos Manetas, to develop its innovative concept of branding and licensing, bringing its vision of the metaverse, named "Cannaverse," one step closer. The collaboration with Manetas, for example, aims to push the boundaries between art, technology, and psychedelia within the metaverse, revolutionizing the international artistic and gaming landscapes in the process.

Moreover, Chronic Games recently announced that their code had been awarded a Security Score and Certificate from CertiK, one of the leading blockchain security firms, placing them solidly within the top 20 percentile among the tens of thousands of scrutinized crypto projects. In comparison to other pre-launch indie GameFi projects, this achievement positions CryptoChronic at the top of the field, as they received an impressive 91.93 in Code Security, ranking them within the top 10%.

Marco Prinzi, CEO of Chronic Games, states: "It has all been building up to this moment. Although we expect exceedingly high traffic, with 17,000 people queued to purchase 5,040 NFTs within a mere 6-hour timeframe, we are extremely well prepared. We have powered up our servers, support, and customer service. Everything has been tested and re-tested, debugged, and fine-tuned. We are ready and very much looking forward to embarking on this adventure together with our community of fans."

On Tuesday, July 18th, at 14:00 (02:00 PM) Central European Summer Time (CEST), therefore, CryptoChronic is set to simultaneously launch its Gen 0 collection and landmark game. The Non-Fungible Tokens will be available for purchase at a price of ETH 0.03 on their Website during the launch, and the game's beta version will be playable for free. Whitelist members will enjoy a 50% discount, but they only have a 6-hour period to claim it and are limited to purchasing a maximum of three tokens. The general public, paying full price, will have no limits on their purchases.

https://www.cryptochronic.com

