Surface Cleaning Products Market is Predicted to Hit 18.75$ Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The surface cleaning products market is expected to reach US$ 18.75 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period). It is now valued at US$ 11.40 billion.



A variety of surfaces can be cleaned with the help of substances or formulas called surface cleaning agents. They are made to clean a variety of surfaces, including worktops, floors, appliances, walls, and glass, of dirt, stains, dust, and other impurities. These products frequently come in the form of liquids, gels, or sprays that are used to clean surfaces immediately.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=85

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic heightened public awareness of hygiene and the importance of maintaining clean and sanitized surfaces. This led to a surge in demand for surface cleaning products as consumers and businesses sought to protect themselves from spreading infections.

Indoor air quality became a significant concern as people spent more time indoors. Surface cleaning products, particularly those with disinfectant properties, were used to reduce the risk of airborne diseases and create a healthier indoor environment.

Besides this, as per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), hospital-acquired infections have led to around 1.7 Mn illnesses and 99,000 fatalities annually in the US. The United States is expected to achieve US $ 4.93 Bn by 2033.

Manufacturers have been continuously innovating and improving surface cleaning products to meet the evolving demands of consumers. This included the development of eco-friendly, non-toxic, and biodegradable options, as well as products with enhanced efficacy against various pathogens.

The increasing popularity of e-commerce and online retail platforms provided greater accessibility and convenience for consumers to purchase surface cleaning products. This wider reach positively impacted market growth. Moreover, increased focus on cleanliness and aesthetics in homes and workplaces contributed to the growing adoption of surface cleaning products.



Vital indicators shaping the Future of the Industry

Continued awareness and concern about hygiene and health, driven by infectious disease outbreaks and public health initiatives, will likely sustain the demand for surface cleaning products. Moreover, growing environmental consciousness among consumers and businesses will drive the demand for eco-friendly, biodegradable, and sustainable surface cleaning products.

Also, ongoing innovations in cleaning technologies, such as advanced disinfectants, smart cleaning devices, and touchless cleaning solutions, will shape the market's future. Changes in government regulations and standards for cleaning and disinfecting products in various industries will influence product development and marketing strategies.

Other factors such as the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic will likely have lasting effects on cleaning habits and protocols, impacting the demand for surface cleaning products.

Besides this, changing consumer preferences and buying habits, including a preference for convenience, online purchasing, and product transparency, will shape the market's future. As businesses and institutions recover from the pandemic, their cleaning and hygiene practices will significantly drive the demand for surface cleaning products.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=85

Challenges hindering the market growth

The market for surface cleaning products in North America is highly saturated, with numerous established brands and a wide range of products. Intense competition can make it difficult for new players to gain traction. Increasing awareness of environmental issues has led consumers to seek eco-friendly alternatives. Some conventional surface cleaning products may face scrutiny due to their environmental impact, leading to consumer hesitancy.



How competition influences the market

Competition drives manufacturers to continuously innovate and differentiate their products. Companies strive to introduce new surface cleaning products with unique formulations, features, and benefits to gain a competitive edge.

For instance, Reckitt Benckiser rebranded itself as Reckitt in March 2021 to achieve its long-term objectives. Moreover, other players such as Unilever removed the use of fossil fuels in its cleaning products in September 2020.



Key Companies Profiled

Dainihon Jochugiku

Dabur

Church & Dwight

Bombril

Unilever

Whiteley Corporation

Metrex Research, LLC

CarrollCLEAN

STERIS plc



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/85

Key Segments of Surface Cleaning Products Industry Research

By Product Type : Liquid Powder Wipes

By Packaging Format : Bottles Pouches Sprays

By Sales Channel : Modern Trade Groceries Conveniences Stores e-Commerce

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa





Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:



Bakery Cleaning and Disinfection Products Market: The global bakery cleaning and disinfection products market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the growth of the global bakery market, which is currently staggering at around 2% per year.



Household Air Care Products Market: In 2023, global demand for household air care products is estimated at US$ 12.13 billion and is forecasted to reach US$ 16.3 billion by the end of 2033.



Toilet Care Products Market Outlook: Sales of toilet care products are forecasted to increase at 3.4% CAGR over the next ten years to attain a market value of US$ 8.1 billion, up from the current valuation of US$ 5.8 billion.



Dishwashing Products Market Outlook: The global dishwashing products market is expected to hold a value of US$ 19.65 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period of 2022-2032, the market is likely to display a CAGR of 6.24% while securing a market value worth US$ 36 Billion.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.