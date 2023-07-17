New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market: By Type, By End-Use, By Application And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461248/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

SOFC (Solid oxide fuel cell) is a device which converts electrical energy that uses electrochemical reactions to generate power. Biogas, fossil fuel, propane hydrogen, and other oxidized hydrocarbons are among the energy sources used. SOFCs come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including planar and tubular models that are somewhat stationary or portable. They are made up of a ceramic membrane which conducts ions & flows current flow at high temperatures, as well as non-porous & metal oxide electrolytes that transform chemical energy into electrical and thermal energy without the use of combustion. In comparison to other sources of energy, SOFCs are both cost-effective and environmentally friendly.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 28.7% in 2031.

Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell was valued at 0.7 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 28.7%. Solid oxide fuel cells have a high operating effectiveness, which can be further improved by harnessing the heat created by these SOFC while they are operating. Government subsidies and expanded R&D on fuel cell programs, fuel flexibility, and increasing need for energy-efficient power generation, as well as rigorous pollution requirements, are all significant drivers for the SOFC cell market.



GLOBAL SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL MARKET: SEGMENTS

Power Generation segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

The market is divided into three segments based on end-use: Combined Heat and Power, Military, & Power Generation. By end-user market share, the power generation category dominated the oxides fuel cell market. The SOFC cell industry is likely to benefit from increased demand from renewable energy generation. Distributed power generation methods for remote & backup power for residential, commercial, and industrial usage such as housing developments, data centers, retail outlets, business offices, and telecom towers are referred to as power generation. Furthermore, companies like blue melody as well as its successors have been collaborating to build utility-scale SOFC power facilities.

Planar segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

The market is divided into two segments based on the type: planar and tubular. Due to its basic geometry and considerably easier fabrication process, the planar-segment is anticipated to lead the industry during the forecast period. Ceramic fuel cell components are often placed one over another in a sandwich configuration with electrolytes injected between electrodes in planar type solid oxide fuel cells. The planar segment has grown in popularity due to its basic shape and relatively straightforward fabrication method.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increasing installation of green energy technologies

Rising objectives by governments to minimize dependencies



Restraint

Operating limits, and the availability of rival fuel cell technologies



GLOBAL SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL MARKET:

Key Players

• Bloom Energy

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Mitsubishi Power Ltd.

• Cummins Inc.

• Ceres

• General Electric

• FuelCell Energy, Inc.

• Ningbo SOFCMAN Energy

• Kyocera Corp.

• AVL

• NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

• Other Prominent Players

GLOBAL SOLID OXIDE FUEL CELL REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Segments:

• By Type

o Planar

o Tabular

• By End-Use

o Combined Heat & Power

o Military

o Power Generation

o Others

• By Application

o Portable

o Stationary

o Transport

• Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Dynamics

• Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461248/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________