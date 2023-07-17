New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Small Wind Turbine Market: By Type, By Application And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461247/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Small wind turbines include a wide range of models, from micro turbine to home turbines to mini turbines. The power ratings of the wind turbines utilized in this end-use application range from a few watts to thousands of watts. Small wind turbines are those with a diameter of less than 15 meters. Although vertical -axis wind turbines have seen tremendous expansion in the worldwide small wind power industry, conventional wind turbines still account for the majority of small wind turbines. Small wind turbine is being used to power off-grid or distant applications such residences, farms, refuges, and beacons.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Small Wind Turbine market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 1.3% in 2031.

Global Small Wind Turbine was valued at 0.2 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 1.3%. The growing demand for renewable energy sources and rapid industrialization have given the worldwide small wind market a much-needed boost. The global small wind market has also grown as a result of rising energy demand & growing concerns about the environmental implications of fossil-fuel-based power generation.



GLOBAL SMALL WIND TURBINE MARKET: SEGMENTS

Vertical axis winds turbine segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

The market is divided into two types: horizontal axis wind turbine (HAWT) and vertical axis winds turbine (VAWT). The main rotor shaft of a vertical axis wind turbines is positioned vertically. This increases the structural stability of wind turbine, which are typically located near heavily populated areas, lowering the chance of accidents. Apart from domestic applications, VAWTs are often utilized to power street lighting because they are small and attractive. In addition, when compared to horizontal positioning systems, vertical axis wind turbines do not require a directed positioning system. This cuts down on the need for complicated instruments while also lowering the overall cost.

Off-grid segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

The market is divided into two categories based on application: on-grid and off-grid. Off-Grid had the greatest market share, had the highest market value, and was anticipated to increase at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. An off-grid system is a system that operates independently of the electrical grid and it is not linked to it. Stand-alone systems are another name for it. This is due to growing environmental concerns, and need from off-grid applications is projected to propel the industry forward.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increasing demand vertical axis wind turbine

Rising consumer knowledge





Restraint

Raw material price volatility

The pandemic outbreak slowed the expansion of the small winds turbine sector and functioned as a major brake on the market. The production process was slowed, and numerous modest wind power projects were postponed as a result of the lockdown. During this time, worldwide energy consumption declined, stifling the modest wind power market’s expansion.



GLOBAL SMALL WIND TURBINE MARKET:

Key Players

• Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Bergey Wind Power Co.

• City Windmills Holdings PLC

• Fortis Wind

• SD Wind Energy

• Kliux Energies

• Northern Power Systems Inc.

• Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co. Ltd

• Xzeres Wind Corp.

• Ryse Energy

• Other Prominent Players

GLOBAL SMALL WIND TURBINE MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Small Wind Turbine Market Segments:

• By Type

o Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine

o Vertical Axis Wind Turbine

• By Application

o On-Grid

o Off-Grid

• Small Wind Turbine Market Dynamics

• Small Wind Turbine Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints

