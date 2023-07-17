New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "G.Fast Chipset Market: By Deployment Type, By End User, By Copper Line Length, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461246/?utm_source=GNW

G.Fast Chipset Market: By Deployment Type (CPE, DPU), By End User (Residential, Enterprise/Commercial), By Copper Line Length (Copper-line length of Shorter than 100 Meters, Copper-line length of 100 meters–150 meters, Copper-line length of 150 meters–200 meters, Copper-line length of 200 meters–250 meters, and Copper-line length longer than 250 meters), And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

G.fast is a digital subscriber line (DSL) protocol standard for local loops shorter than 500 meters in length, with performance targets ranging from 100 Mbit/s to 1 Gbit/s. High speeds can only be attained on very short loops. The letter G in G.fast represents the ITU-T G series of recommendations, while fast is a recursive acronym for fast access to subscriber terminals. In 2013, only a limited amount of demonstration hardware was shown. With G.fast, you can ensure that the greatest number of customers are connected to your PON services, increasing your Return on Investment and protecting your service area from competitors.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global G.Fast Chipset Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 90.8% by 2031

Global G.Fast Chipset Market to surpass USD 1510.8 billion by 2031 from USD 2.4 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 90.8% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. The global G.fast chipset industry is being driven by factors such as the growing influence of national broadband plans. The national broadband plan supports multiple broadband plans in order to attract customers from all over the world. It aids the government in developing a strategy and vision for how technology can help their country move forward in the face of changing technological dynamics. As a result, these initiatives are expected to accelerate market growth.



GLOBAL G.FAST CHIPSET MARKET: SEGMENTS

DPU segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

On the basis of Deployment Type, the G.Fast Chipset Market is divided into CPE, and DPU. The G. Fast Chipset market’s two major deployment methods are Customer Premises Equipment and Distribution Point Units. CPE is typically installed to originate, route, or terminate telecommunications between the customer’s premises and the central office (CO) of the carrier or telco from which the service is leased. The G. fast DPU is used to connect a CPE to a DPU (Distribution Point Unit), enabling high-speed data applications such as massive data uploads or downloads or high-quality multimedia/video streaming.

Copper-line length of 200 meters–250 meters segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during 2021-31

On the basis of Copper Line Length, the Global G.Fast Chipset Market is classified as Copper-line length of Shorter than 100 Meters, Copper-line length of 100 meters–150 meters, Copper-line length of 150 meters–200 meters, Copper-line length of 200 meters–250 meters, and Copper-line length longer than 250 meters application. G.fast chipsets were initially designed for loops of less than 250 meters. Manufacturers established G.fast delivering at the beginning of 2015, which delivered service for 500 meters with a range of more than 100 Mb/s. G.fast chipset technology includes modulation, channel coding, duplexing, and vectoring.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Rising adoption of copper cable

Growing number of Broadband Services providers



Restraint

Comparatively low adoption of residential applications



GLOBAL G.FAST CHIPSET MARKET:

Key Players

• Qualcomm

• Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Broadcom

• Marvell Technology

• Mediatek

• Sckipio Technologies Si

• Metanoia Communications

• Chunghwa Telecom

• Centurylink

• Swisscom

• Other Prominent Players

GLOBAL G.FAST CHIPSET MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



G.Fast Chipset Market Segments:

• By Deployment Type

o Customer Premises Equipment

o Distribution Point Units

• By End-User

o Residential

o Enterprise/commercial

• By Copper Line Length

o Copper-line length of Shorter than 100 Meters

o Copper-line length of 100 meters–150 meters

o Copper-line length of 150 meters–200 meters

o Copper-line length of 200 meters–250 meters

o Copper-line length longer than 250 meters

• G.Fast Chipset Market Dynamics

• G.Fast Chipset Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461246/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________