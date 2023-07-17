New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Injectable Drugs Market: By Product, By Packaging, By Device Type, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461245/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Initially, pharmaceuticals were only available in the shape of tablets, pills, or capsules, but today’s drugs are administered via a more technologically advanced and intelligent system. These systems are designed to deliver medications to specific target sites which would otherwise be hard to reach through the circulatory system. Patients who require medications on a daily basis prefer modern procedures to traditional injection devices. As a result, the growing need for efficient and convenient injectable drug delivery systems presents a profitable potential for manufacturers to build complex, user-friendly, and efficacious devices.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Injectable Drugs market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 12.4% in 2031.

Global Injectable Drugs to surpass USD 2,008.7 billion by 2031 from USD 621.7 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 12.4% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. The growing usage of biologics, the increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, the rise in the occurrence of needle sticks, as well as the benefits of injection are all contributing to the market’s growth (convenience, easy to use, & reduced pain). Safety syringes, prefilled syringe, and auto injectors have all seen a rise in demand as a result of these issues.



GLOBAL INJECTABLE DRUGS MARKET: SEGMENTS

Conventional injectable segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

The global market is divided into five sectors based on device type: conventional injectable, prefilled syringes, auto-injectors, pen injectors, and variable injectors. The Conventional injectable segment led the global market, leading to higher purchases of traditional syringes as a result of increased hospitalization, rising prevalence of common infectious diseases that necessitates hospitalization, and increasing number of operations worldwide. Stopping the growing number of immunization campaigns around the world will also help this segment thrive.

Injectable sterile products segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on product type, the market is segmented into freeze dried products and injectable sterile products. With its quality assurance & storability, the injectable sterile product category is the market leader. During surgeries and the treatment of difficult disorders, surgeons choose sterile products in hospitals and clinics. Injectable are sterile and pathogen-free, posing a lesser risk of infection, further extending the market for this segment.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increasing Patient demand, reusable syringes & devices

Consistent R&D to launch breakthrough products



Restraint

Devices and active therapy have a high cost



GLOBAL INJECTABLE DRUGS:

Key Players

• Becton

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Baxter International Inc.

• Sanofi

• Pfizer Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• AstraZeneca

• Gilead Sciences, Inc.

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Dickinson and Company

• Novo Nordisk A/S

GLOBAL INJECTABLE DRUGS MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Injectable Drugs Market Segments:

• By Product

o Freeze dried products

o Injectable sterile products

• By Packaging

o Ampules

o Vials

o Cartridges

o Bottles

• By Device Type

o Conventional injectable

o Prefilled syringes

o Auto-injectors

o Pen injectors

o Variable injectors

• Injectable Drugs Market Dynamics

• Injectable Drugs Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



