Descope Named to Inaugural Redpoint InfraRed 100

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descope , the drag-and-drop authentication platform for developers, today announced its inclusion in the first edition of the Redpoint InfraRed 100, a comprehensive list of the next 100 promising private companies in Cloud Infrastructure. This curated selection of companies represents the next generation of leaders in the industry, poised to make a significant impact in the cloud infrastructure market.



Redpoint Ventures is a leading venture capital firm with a diverse portfolio of successful companies including Twilio, Looker, Nextdoor, Ramp, Stripe, NuBank, Hashicorp, Snowflake, Netflix, Hims, and more.

In celebration of this accolade, Slavik Markovich (Descope Co-Founder and CEO) and Rishi Bhargava (Descope Co-Founder) are joining Redpoint at Nasdaq alongside other InfraRed 100 company leaders to discuss the future of cloud infrastructure.

Descope helps developers add authentication and user management capabilities to their apps with a few lines of code. Descope’s drag-and-drop workflows, SDKs, and APIs abstract away the complexity of authentication so that builders can get their apps to market faster and safer than before. The company launched from stealth in February 2023 with $53M in seed funding led by Lightspeed and GGV Capital.

“We’re honored and excited to be highlighted in the inaugural Redpoint InfraRed 100 among other esteemed cloud infrastructure innovators,” said Markovich. “We started Descope with the goal of removing the burden of authentication from every developer’s shoulders, freeing them to do their best work. It’s heartening to see our name alongside other companies building the next generation of cloud infrastructure and unlocking developer productivity. Our thanks to Redpoint and Nasdaq for this recognition, and congratulations to all companies included on the list.”

All companies included on the first annual InfraRed 100 are included here .

Resources

About Descope

Descope helps every developer build secure, frictionless authentication and user journeys for any application. Our no-code workflow builder, SDKs, and APIs abstract away the complexity of authentication so that developers can focus on core product and business goals. Designed by security experts, Descope also stops bot attacks on login pages, prevents account takeover, and enables apps to easily add MFA and step-up authentication. Founded in 2022, Descope is backed by Lightspeed and GGV Capital, and is a member of the FIDO Alliance.

Media Contact

Erica Anderson

Offleash for Descope

descope@offleashpr.com