Global Telestroke Services Market Size & Share Valuation Expected to Touch USD 8,091.70 Million By 2032, at 18.8% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Telestroke Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Ischemic, Hemorrhagic); By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global telestroke services market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 1,443.21 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 8,091.70 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 18.8% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Telestroke Services? How Big is Telestroke Services Market Size & Share?

Overview

Telestroke services are used by healthcare providers to virtually examine a suspected stroke patient. These services incorporate connected health channels to accelerate diagnosis and treatment for stroke victims. Patients in remote locations are evaluated and treated through video conferencing, digital imaging, internet telecommunications, and other tools. The stroke specialists work with local healthcare providers to recommend a diagnosis and treatment in order to minimize brain damage and enhance patient outcomes.

Benefits of telestroke services include rapid access to specialists during a crucial, critical time period for stroke patients, reduced time to diagnosis for rapid treatment, increased capacity for patients treated, accurate diagnosis, increased patient retention, immediate treatment options, and more lives saved. The rising demand for telehealth is one of the key drivers of the telestroke services market growth.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Eagle Tele-medicine

Granville Health

Providence

Amwell

Vidyo

Avizia

Lakewood Health

Nebraska Medicine

Key Growth Driving Factors

Growing prevalence of stroke cases: The telestroke services market size is majorly driven increasing prevalence of stroke cases which has led to an increase in the demand for medications and surgical procedures. Also, the rising number of patients suffering from cardiac disorders.

Convenient Service for remote patients: As telestroke services provide diagnosis through telecommunication technologies such as video conferencing and remote monitoring, patients can conveniently receive medical care at their remote locations.

Rising awareness of telestroke services: Growing awareness about the benefits of telestroke services among healthcare providers and patients is expected to propel the telestroke services market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing popularity of telemedicine and telehealth services: These services are becoming increasingly popular as a result of cost reductions, better patient outcomes, and the demand for remote care. This is another factor supporting the telestroke services market demand.

Top Findings of the Report:

Rising popularity and awareness about the benefits of telestroke services are fueling market expansion.

The market is primarily segmented based on type, end-user, and region.

North America is predicted to register the highest growth in the projected period.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Effective stroke care to patients: Telestroke services deliver timely and effective care to stroke patients in remote and underserved areas. The first research, published by JAMA Neurology, examines the patient outcomes for telestroke across the US.

Affordable and accessible technologies: The affordability and accessibility of these technologies have increased, facilitating the implementation of telestroke programs. As a result, the telestroke services market is predicted to experience significant growth during the foreseen period.

Segmental Analysis

Ischemic segment is projected to show the fastest growth in the coming years

Based on type telestroke services market segmentation, an ischemic category is predicted to grow at a faster rate because ischemic strokes are more common than hemorrhagic strokes. This indicates that the Ischemic category has a bigger prospective patient group for telestroke services. Telestroke services provide rapid access to specialists during the diagnosis and treatment of ischemic strokes, enhancing outcomes and lowering the risk of disability and death.

Telehospitals/Teleclinics held the major telestroke services market share

By end-user, the telehospitals/teleclinics category captured the highest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the study period as these services can offer a more advanced and thorough level of care than Telehome services. They have the ability to address stroke emergencies better as they have access to specialized technology, imaging, and medical experts. They ensure that patients get prompt and effective care through a higher level of clinical oversight. This is particularly crucial in situations involving stroke, where time is of importance and timely treatment might enhance results.

Telestroke Services Market: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 8,091.70 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 1,712.80 Million Expected CAGR Growth 18.8% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Eagle Telemedicine, Partners Telestroke Centre, Granville Health Systems, Medical University of South Carolina, Providence, Amwell, Vidyo, Avizia, Lakewood Health System, Nebraska Medicine & Blue Sky Health. Segments Covered By Type, By End User, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America: Telestroke services market in North America is estimated to show the highest growth rate throughout the study period. This is because the region includes a well-established healthcare infrastructure with well-trained manpower, robust regulatory structures, and innovative medical facilities. Such facilities make it easier to establish and expand telestroke services in the region. Also, the increased prevalence of stroke in North America has led to fuel the demand for telestroke services. As per American Heart Association, stroke is the leading cause of death in the United States. There were 928,741 fatal heart strokes in the year 2020.

Europe: Moreover, Europe is expected to capture significant growth over the anticipated period because the region has a significant prevalence of stroke, the second most common cause of death in the area after heart disease. This is boosting the demand for telestroke services. The rising cases of strokes in Europe are likely to create a significant opportunity for the telestroke services market. Also, rising awareness about the benefits of telestroke services among healthcare providers and patients is projected to propel the market growth over the foreseen period.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Amwell, a pioneer in enabling digital healthcare, announced adding a cardio-metabolic program to its digital clinical programs through a partnership with DarioHealth.

In October 2022, American Heart Association started a 2-year initiative to improve the post-acute stroke service in Nebraska, & North Dakota to give all patients the best chance at living independently after a stroke.

Key Questions Answered in The Report

Polaris Market Research has segmented the telestroke services market report based on type, end-user, and region:

By Type Outlook

Ischemic

Hemorrhagic

By End User Outlook

Telehospitals/Teleclinics

Telehome

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

