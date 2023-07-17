New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Tubes: By Type, By Material, By End-use And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461244/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Industrial tubes are hollowed, long cylindrically formed pipes that are utilized in a variety of industries for a variety of purposes. These tubes are made utilizing two separate procedures, which result in welded and seamless pipes. These tubes come in a variety of diameters and applications, as well as being corrosion resistant, simple to install, and versatile. Industrial tubes are widely used in process utility for coiled tubing & pipe tracing systems, among other things. Increasing energy loss issues in numerous industries, particularly those located in colder climates, are harming manufacturing facility operational efficiencies. As a result, it is likely to encourage the use of a heat tracking system in plants, boosting the development of industrial tubes industry during the forecast period.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Industrial Tubes market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.8% in 2031.

Global Industrial Tubes was valued at 492.7 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The most recent technical breakthroughs in industrial tube commercial elements, such as an AI-based heat-exchanger control and automation system. The industrial tubes market is primarily driven by growth in the worldwide petrochemical and chemical industries. Industrial tubes are also in high demand due to the rising energy and power sector.



GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL TUBES: SEGMENTS

Steel tubes segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

The market is divided into two types of materials: steel and non-steel. The steel tubes sector accounts for the majority of the market. High strength, durability, superior oxidation & corrosion resistance, formability, as well as weld ability are all aspects that contribute to its high consumption rate. Steel tubes are frequently utilized in the chemicals, oil & gas, and petrochemical industries, which stimulates the economy for steel tubes.

Heat exchanger tubes segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on Type, the global Industrial tubes market is segmented into Process Pipes, Mechanical Tubes, Heat Exchanger Tubes, Structural Tubes. For the projected period, the heat-exchanger tube segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The factors that can be contributed to the commercial exploitation of AI-based heat-exchanger monitoring and control systems that focused on heat exchange & optimal utilization of dormant and sensible heat from flue gas, resulting in a better viewpoint for clean coal power, are fueling demand for this segment.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increasing demand for steel pipes

Rising use of heat tracking system



Restraint

Raw material price volatility



GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL TUBES:

Key Players

• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (NSSMC)

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Tata Steel

• Vallourec S.A.

• Sandvik AB

• Tenaris

• Tubaces

• US Steel

• Benteler

• Aperam

• AK Tube LLC

• Other Prominent Players



GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL TUBES REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Industrial Tubes Segments:

• By Type

o Process Pipes

o Mechanical

o Heat Exchanger

o Structural

• By Material

o Steel

o Non-Steel

• By End-use

o Oil & Gas and Petrochemical

o Automotive

o Chemical

o Others

• Industrial Tubes Dynamics

• Industrial Tubes Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461244/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________