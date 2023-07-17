$28.62Bn Growth for Hair Transplant Market Size to Hit 23.6% CAGR, Globally, by 2025 | Comprehensive Analysis by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Recently Published Report by The Insight Partners, “ Hair Transplant Market Forecast to 2025 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – Technique, Site of Transplant, Therapy,” the hair transplant market is projected to reach $28.62 Bn by 2025 from $5.27 Bn in 2017; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% during 2018–2025. The key players, holding majority shares, in hair transplant market includes Cole Instruments, CAPILLUS, LaserCap Company, Apira Science, Harris FUE Instruments, HairMax Inc., THERADOME, FueInstrument, Shaanxi Xingmao Industry Co., Ltd, Restoration Robotics.





Global Hair Transplant Market - Report Scope:



Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in $5.27 Billion in 2017 Market Size Value by $28.62 Billion by 2025 Growth rate CAGR of 23.6% from 2018-2025 Forecast Period 2018-2025 Base Year 2018 No. of Pages 150 No. of Tables 17 No. of Charts & Figures 51 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Technique, Site of Transplant, Therapy





Global Hair Transplant Market–Growth Trends:

The current hair transplant technologies involves the use and redistribution of already existing hair follicles. However, in cases of patients who do not have adequate donor supply, these techniques do not have option for hair restoration. Stem cell research is being carried out to unlock the potential of new hair growth. In the recent years, there has been an increase in research to reactivate the follicles that have lost their potential for new hair growth. These follicles retain their stem cells within their bulge region but lack the ability to form new hair. Gene therapy is expected to be the solution to re-activate these hair follicles.

Hair cloning is performed using healthy follicle cells that are obtained from area of the scalp having hair. These cells are cloned with various culturing methods and are injected into the area where new hair needs to be grown. However, the method is still under research phase and are not yet being used clinically. Thus, various R&D activities for the development of new and innovative techniques for hair transplant are anticipated to be an aspect in the hair transplant market in the years to come.

The “Global Hair Transplant Market” is segmented based on procedure, site of implant, therapy and geography. Based on procedure, the hair transplant market is segmented into surgical and non-surgical. In terms of site of transplant, the hair transplant market is segmented into scalp transplant, facial transplant and chest transplant. The hair transplant market by therapy was segmented into platelet rich plasma, ravage 670 and laser caps.





Global Hair Transplant Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The hair transplant market majorly consists of the players such as Cole Instruments Inc., CAPILLUS, LaserCap Company, Apira Science, Harris FUE Instruments, HairMax Inc., THERADOME, FueInstrument, Shaanxi Xingmao Industry Co., Ltd, and Restoration Robotics, Inc. Various companies have made organic growth strategies in the hair transplant market. Some of the activities undertaken by the company which has promoted its growth are product launches, expansion, and others.

In June 2022 , the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval to Eli Lilly and Company’s Olumiant (baricitinib) oral tablets which will be used to treat patients with severe alopecia areata, a disorder that often appears as patchy baldness and affects over 300,000 people every year in the US.

In June 2023 , Aster Medcity launched the cutting-edge Hair Restoration Clinic aiming to offer world-class services to patients seeking effective and long-lasting solutions for hair loss. The clinic offers hair transplant, rebounding and restoration services through minimally invasive, pain, safe, and scar free procedures.

In March 2020 , Esthetic Clinic’s product QR 678 Neo Hair Fall and Hair Regrowth Therapy received the US and Indian Patent. This therapy stops hair fall and increases the thickness and number and density of existing hair follicles. Thus, offering a greater coverage to the ones with alopecia.





Global Hair Transplant Market Overview:

Hair transplant is a surgical procedure that is used to move hair and hair follicles from an individual’s body called as donor site to a bald location on the body. The removed hair from one part of the body are implanted into tiny holes of the scalp. This procedure is ideally performed with the help of a scalpel or a punch graft instrument. With the help of hair transplant, it is possible for an individual to obtain the desired looks as well confidence.





