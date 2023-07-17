New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America IT Services Market: By Service Model, By Deployment Type, By Vertical And Region –Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461243/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

IT services are the use of business and technical knowledge to assist companies in producing, managing, and optimizing information and business processes. Based on the competencies necessary to supply services such as planning, construction, and execution, the market for IT services can be classified into three categories. Among the various types of services accessible are infrastructure services, business process services, and application services. Because of increased advancements and strong digitalization that benefits all verticals, including clients, the IT Services market is booming, especially in North America.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

North America IT Services Market is expected to register substantial growth with a CAGR of 7.8% by 2031

North America IT Services Market to surpass USD 965.5 billion by 2031 from USD 457.6 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 7.8% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. The North American IT Services market is influenced by factors such as the rising trend of big data and analytics, the growing interest of small and medium-sized organizations in adopting IT services, and increased IT expenditure. As a result of the massive expansion in digital data, businesses have migrated to cloud services, hastening the adoption of IT services.



NORTH AMERICA IT SERVICES MARKET: SEGMENTS

Managed Services segment is expected to lead the market with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

On the basis of Service Model, the North America IT Services Market is divided into Telecom service, Professional service, and Managed service. Professional Services help businesses improve infrastructure flexibility and scalability while offering outstanding service in response to the unique needs of their customers. Firms are increasingly outsourcing their operational, day-to-day IT infrastructure services to 3rd-party suppliers in order to focus on their core business activities. As a result of this problem, demand for managed services is expected to rise.

On-Premises segment is projected to witness maximum growth during 2021-31

Based on Deployment Model, the North America IT Services market is segmented into On-Premises, Cloud. The implementation of managed services on-premises is time- and capital-intensive, but it ensures greater privacy and data integrity. To keep managed services working well, it also demands the assistance of professionals. Cloud-based managed services, conversely, are becoming increasingly popular due to their scalability, reliability, and flexibility. The cloud requires less hardware than on-premises implementation and can be easily extended to match organizational demands. Cloud-based services are cost-effective and provide the most up-to-date technology, communication, and software capabilities.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Growing enterprises’ shift towards adoption of digital transformation is boosting the market

Rising awareness of cloud technology and its benefits



Restraint

Increasing need to meet the regulatory and compliance needs



NORTH AMERICA IT SERVICES MARKET:

Key Players

• IBM

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Accenture

• Cognizant

• HCL Technologies

• Wipro

• Infosys

• Rackspace

• CISCO

• Others prominent players



NORTH AMERICA IT SERVICES MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



North America IT Services Market Segments:

• By Service Model

o Telecom service

o Professional service

o Managed service

• By Deployment Type

o On-Premises

o Cloud

• By Vertical

o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

o Telecommunications

o IT and ITeS

o Government and Public Sector

o Retail and Consumer Goods

o Manufacturing

o Energy and Utilities

o Media and Entertainment

o Healthcare and Life Sciences

o Others

• North America IT Services Market Dynamics

• North America IT Services Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



