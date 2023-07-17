West Virginia Department of Education selects Istation’s ISIP™ Assessment for Reading, Math, and Dyslexia Screening

Dallas, TX, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istation, a leader in educational technology, announced today that the West Virginia Department of Education has selected Istation as a K-3 formative assessment for literacy, numeracy, and indicators of dyslexia selection criteria. This approval will empower schools and districts across West Virginia to implement Istation’s Indicators of Progress (ISIP) assessment to measure readiness in critical skills, identify learning barriers, and improve instructional approaches.

“This news means classrooms across West Virginia will receive screening tools to help educators implement an evidence-based approach to learning.” said Vice President of Research and Assessments, Victoria Locke, Ph.D., “During the 2023-2024 school year, K-3 student achievement benchmarks will directly benefit from having Istation available.”



With the goal of improving student grade-level proficiency for early learners in reading and mathematics, the Third Grade Success Act requires every school to establish a process for ensuring the developmental and academic progress of all students with evidence-based tools.

Istation's reading and math assessment provides an evidence-based method for evaluating literacy skills, core math competencies, and dyslexia risk factors by offering benchmark assessment resources that facilitate universal screening more than three times a year.

Inside Istation, educators get easy-to-read assessment data and personalized profiles with relevant information on students’ progress. These real-time reports include both graphical and contextual analyses for each student so teachers can adapt instruction to meet every student’s unique needs. Plus, teachers are able to continuously monitor skills that are predictors of later success.

About Istation

For over 25 years, educators have turned to Istation as an all-in-one solution for online assessment, instruction, and personalized learning. With Istation, schools get a time-saving program that powers pre-K through eighth grade student achievement in reading, math, and Spanish literacy. Rooted in research and designed to ignite student joy in the classroom, Istation’s innovative platform drives instructional efficacy and elevates learning to superhero heights!