Baby Sleepwear Market to Reach $60.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Baby Sleepwear Market By Type (Rompers, Pajamas), By Material (Cotton, Linen, Bamboo, Others), By Price Point (Mass, Premium), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Brand Stores, Online Channels, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global baby sleepwear market was valued at $39.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $60.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global baby sleepwear market is driven by high market growth potential in developing economies, an increase in disposable income and inclination toward premium products, and multiple advantages of baby rompers for parents and babies. However, counterfeiting of branded baby sleepwear products and unwillingness of consumers to have babies hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, an increase in popularity of organic baby clothing and rise in social media marketing by engaged stakeholders in the market are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the baby sleepwear market during the forecast period.

Drivers

High market growth potential in developing economies Increase in disposable income and inclination toward premium products Multiple advantages of baby rompers for parents and babies



Opportunities



Increase in popularity of organic baby clothing Rise in social media marketing by engaged stakeholders in the market





Restraints



Counterfeiting of branded baby sleepwear products Unwillingness of consumers to have babies



Covid-19 Scenario



The Covid-19 pandemic had a slight negative impact on the baby sleepwear market owing to reduction in the purchase of baby sleepwear products by consumers during the lockdowns.

Increased expenditure on essential products for survival as well as the presence of pre-existing baby sleepwear in the consumers’ homes led to losses for the market, however, the increase in the purchase of baby sleepwear products in the post pandemic period is predicted to fuel the growth of the market.

The rompers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the rompers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-thirds of the global baby sleepwear market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as baby rompers are the most comfortable for babies and most convenient for the parents. However, the pajamas segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032, as the demand for pajamas for older babies is increasing, as they can start wearing them themselves without parents’ help.

The cotton segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on material, the cotton segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global baby sleepwear market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because baby clothing made of cotton is very breathable and keeps them cool in the summer and cozy in the winter, and it is hypoallergenic as well, which aids in protecting newborns' skin from infections and skin conditions. However, the bamboo segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032, as this kind of fabric is very breathable, comfortable, and sustainable because it grows easily, uses little water, and can be recycled.

The mass segment to maintain its leadership during the forecast period

Based on price point, the mass segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than 90% of the global baby sleepwear market revenue and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, because baby sleepwear that are mass-produced are those that are used very frequently by parents as they can buy more at lower prices. The premium segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032, as premium baby sleepwear offer better quality raw materials and finished products from reputed brands.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global baby sleepwear market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as baby sleepwear from several different categories and brands in one location assists consumers in forming a connection between the company and the shopper. However, the online channels segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in online order reliability and quality assurance of baby sleepwear through trusted manufacturers and online baby product stores.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global baby sleepwear market revenue, owing to the large population as well as the large number of babies in the region. Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032, as parents in the region are aiming for premium quality products due to rising disposable incomes in the region.



Leading Market Players: -

BENETTON GROUP S.R.L.

CARTER’S, INC.

HANDM GROUP

MOTHERCARE PLC

NIKE INC.

PVH CORP.

THE CHILDREN’S PLACE, INC.

THE GAP, INC.

INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL, S.A.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global baby sleepwear market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



