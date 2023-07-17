New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market By Type, By Product Type, By Processing Equipment, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461241/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW.

Food processing extends the shelf life of fruits and vegetables through canning, freezing, drying, and preparing jams, juices, and jellies. Cleaning, cutting, and peeling the raw material are the first steps in the processing process, followed by canning, cooking, or freezing. The operation of a plant is frequently seasonal. Large volumes of solid waste and effluents are common in the fruit and vegetable industry. High organic loads, salt, cleansing and blanching agents, and suspended solids such as fibers and soil particles are also present in the effluents. Pesticide residues from the raw components may also be present. Organic products, such as rejected fruits and vegetables, make up the majority of solid trash.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market is projected to register a notable CAGR of 7.2% by 2031

Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market to surpass USD 615.8 billion by 2031 from USD 306 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 7.2% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. Increased demand for ready-to-eat and on-the-go food items has resulted in market growth. Also, a rise in the need for convenience due to hectic customer lifestyles and an increase in per-capita income are a few other factors. As a result, there has been an increase in demand for processed foods. Because of the industry’s rapid growth, the forecast for the fruit and vegetable processing market is predicted to stay good.



GLOBAL FRUIT & VEGETABLE PROCESSING MARKET: SEGMENTS

Fruit segment is predicted to witness significant growth during 2021-31

On the basis of type, the Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market is categorized into fruits and vegetables. During the forecast period, the fruit segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Because of the growing preference for healthy foods such as organic, ready-to-eat fruits, the segment is expected to grow significantly. Customers are urged to choose fruit items that are widely available and much tastier, such as fruit juices, as they become more health-conscious.

Fresh segment is expected to lead the market with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

On the basis of product, the Fruits and Vegetables Processing Market is divided into Fresh, Fresh-cut, Canned, Frozen, and Dried. In the fruit and vegetable processing industry, the fresh segment is expected to have the highest share. The rising demand for ready-to-cook produce is to blame for the increase. As a result of busy consumer lives, the market for processed fruits and vegetables is likely to be driven by demand for convenience foods, increased health consciousness, demand for fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables that save the time for preparation, and convenient storage and longer shelf life.



MARKET DYNAMICS



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Major focus on minimizing consumer risk is impelling the market growth

Growing purchasing power of processed foods is impacting the market growth



Restraint

Food recalling is hampering the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market



GLOBAL FRUIT & VEGETABLE PROCESSING MARKET:

Key Players

• GEA Group AG

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Bühler

• Alfa Laval

• JBT Corporation

• Syntegon Technology GmbH

• Krones AG

• Marel

• Bigtem Makine A.S.

• FENCO Food Machinery S.R. L.

• ANKO FOOD MACHINE CO.LTD

• Heat and Control, Inc.

• Finis

• Other Prominent Players

GLOBAL FRUIT & VEGETABLE PROCESSING MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS AN ANALYSIS ON:



Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Segments:

• By Type

o Fruits

o Vegetables

• By Product Type

o Fresh

o Fresh-cut

o Canned

o Frozen

o Dried

• By Processing Equipment

o Pre-processing

o Processing

o Washing

o Filling

o Seasoning

o Packaging

• Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Dynamics

• Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461241/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________