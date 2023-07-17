Surgical Gloves Market Size Report - Reach $5 Billion by 2027 with Disposable Gloves Segment (10.7% CAGR) During 2020-2027 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published the latest research study on " Surgical Gloves Market Size Report, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Raw Material, Form, Distribution Channel, End User, and Geography," the surgical gloves market size is projected to grow from $2.29 billion in 2019 to $5.02 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027.





North America surgical gloves market accounted for a largest share in 2019 and is expected to continue a similar trend during the forecast period. North America has been segmented into the United States of America (USA), Canada, and Mexico. The United States captured the largest share in 2022 and is expected to continue a similar trend during the forecast period. The surgical gloves market growth in this region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it has been reported that 10 states among 48 states and territories with sufficient in the United States had an obesity prevalence of 35 percent or higher among non-Hispanic White adults as of 2022. As a result, sever obesity cases are mostly recommended for surgical treatment. Thus, such cases result in the higher demand for surgical gloves.





Global Surgical Gloves Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The surgical gloves market majorly consists of the players such as Ansell Limited, McKESSON CORPORATION, Cardinal Health Inc, HENRY SCHEIN, INC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Dynarex Corporation, Unigloves (UK) Limited, ABENA UK LTD, Globus Group (Globus (Shetland) Ltd) and Barber Healthcare Limited among others. The companies have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the surgical gloves market.

In May 2023 , Ansell, one of the providers of surgical gloves, has received the highest recyclability certification by Institut Cyclos-HTP (CHI), a globally recognised organisation that assess and certifies the recyclability of packaging and goods, confirming a AAA rating for the SMART Pack packaging for surgical gloves. This AAA rating further affirms Ansell’s commitment to lead sustainable packaging design through its SMART Pack initiative which begun in 2016. Such factors are expected to aid the global surgical gloves market over the forecast period.





Supply Constraints Amid COVID-19:

The utilization of surgical gloves increased significantly with the declaration of the COVID-19 crisis in March 2020, as demand from traditional users in the medical profession grew and new industries began using medical gloves for daily activities, such as front-line workers, transportation workers, and even the general public. Additionally, the institution of vaccination campaigns across the globe had put more of a strain on the balance of supply and demand. As every COVID-19 vaccine administered requires a new pair of gloves, in the United States alone, vaccinating the entire population creates a need for approximately 660 million gloves. Global production increases are only able to sustain only a portion of the increase in demand. As a result, the global glove shortage persists and continued till 2022. The Top Glove Corporation produces more than one-quarter of the global supply of gloves. The company is one of the recognized organizations in Malaysia that is engaged in producing gloves and has its distribution networks across the world. Prior to July 2020, two subsidiaries of the company produced nearly one-half of Top Glove’s total exports to the United States. On July 15, 2020, however, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a Withhold and Release Order for forced labor discoveries against these two subsidiaries, resulting in seizure of all listed products, including nitrile gloves, at CBP inspections. As a result of the immediate decrease in supply, the cost of nitrile gloves imported into United States from Malaysia rose 18 percent from July to August 2020 (to $0.03 per glove). With decrease in production and surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States, the cost of nitrile glove imports from Malaysia increased an additional 20 percent from November to December 2020 (to $0.05 per glove). By early 2021, Top Glove’s facilities had reopened as the government from the region issued some relaxations in the pandemic situation. Thus, it can be concluded that initially there has been supply constraints from manufacturers perspective but later owing to relaxations issued by the government, the supply constraints could be met with the rise in demand from hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, amongst others.





Global Surgical Gloves Market: Segmentation Overview

Based on end user , the surgical gloves market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals and clinics held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.6 % in the market during the forecast period. Hospitals and clinics are the primary healthcare centers of the people seeking diagnosis and treatment for their health conditions. Wearing gloves helps protect both patients and health care professionals from healthcare associated infections (HAI).





Based on raw material , the surgical gloves market is segmented into latex gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene gloves, polyisoprene gloves, and biogel gloves. Latex gloves captured the largest share in 2019 owing to its high elasticity characteristics. However, the biogel gloves is expected witness significant growth during the forecast period. In October 2020, Mölnlycke launched the innovative Biogel PI UltraTouch S surgical glove, that addresses the problem of allergic contact dermatitis among surgical teams. Biogel PI UltraTouch S surgical gloves have been designed with a new skin-friendly formula that is clinically proven to minimize the risk of allergic contact dermatitis in the operation theaters. It is the first surgical glove to be cleared by the FDA to reduce the potential for sensitizing users to chemical additives.









