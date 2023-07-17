Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market 2032 As Expanding Steadily Owing to Rising Demand from Expanding Patient Pool

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market for intravenously administered immunoglobulin (IVIG) formulations has witnessed stable expansion recently, primarily fueled by rising prevalence of PID disorders, growing diagnosis rates, and increasing use beyond traditional indications. This comprehensive article examines the current Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market landscape including key statistics, emerging trends, factors propelling growth, challenges, regional insights, and profiles of dominant companies molding the competitive scenario.



Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Statistics and Highlights:

The Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market shows promising growth prospects, expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2023-2032 to reach USD 24.4 billion by 2032.

The consistent uptrend can be credited to the persistent rise in patients necessitating immunoglobulin replacement treatments.

North America constituted the largest regional market contributing over 40% revenue share in 2022, attributable to higher diagnosis rates of PIDs and greater adoption of IVIG therapy in the region’s sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is envisioned to be the fastest expanding Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market globally ahead, by virtue of improving healthcare access and rising affordability of patients, consequently expanding the addressable patient base in the region.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Report Coverage:

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Trends and Recent Advancements:

Noticeable upsurge in off-label IVIG adoption beyond conventional PID indication, for managing various neurological, dermatological, and inflammatory conditions is unlocking new growth avenues.

Advent of subcutaneous IG options is gaining momentum owing to associated advantages such as enabling at-home self-administration and reduced systemic adverse effects, thereby improving patient convenience and adherence.

Market participants are aggressively focused on unveiling next-gen recombinant IVIG products integrated with cutting-edge technologies to accomplish enhanced safety and optimized pharmacokinetic performance.

Numerous leading companies are pursuing strategic collaborations and partnerships to augment their manufacturing capacities and output volumes to satisfy the escalating product requirements as well as expand accessibility across untapped regional markets.

Major Factors Steering Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Growth:

Mounting diagnosis of diverse PID conditions requiring lifelong immunoglobulin replacement therapy denotes a major Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market growth propellant. Improved screening and early diagnosis is expanding the patient pool undergoing IVIG treatment.

Enhancing awareness among patients and clinicians about the therapeutic potential and effectiveness of IVIG in immunodeficiencies as well as several autoimmune, neuroinflammatory and chronic inflammatory conditions is boosting product uptake.

Accumulating clinical evidence validating the benefits of IVIG in multitude of indications beyond conventional domains is fostering its adoption in clinical settings.

Globally rising geriatric population and associated upsurge in age-related disorders leading to compromised immunity will additionally widen the target demographic base for IVIG therapy.

Government-led initiatives to enhance patient access to IVIG drugs while reducing the economic challenges linked with high cost of therapy will persist to favor market expansion.



Critical Challenges Hindering Wider Adoption:

Exorbitant cost of IVIG therapy represents the most prominent impediment limiting adoption and access, especially across developing geographies with lower affordability levels. This underscores the need for concerted efforts to curtail prices and improve reimbursement coverage.

Stringent and rigorous regulatory prerequisites for approval of novel IVIG therapies can potentially delay market launch and availability. Manufacturers need to maintain robust pharmacovigilance and quality control systems.

Global plasma scarcity owing to inherent complexities in collection and fractionation processes along with steep costs may intermittently create IVIG demand-supply imbalances. Ensuring adequate plasma volumes for fractionation remains vital.

Risk of adverse events with IVIG infusion including headaches, fever, nausea, etc. often limits the tolerated dose and warrants close monitoring thereby hindering adoption in some patient categories.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Segmentation:

As per the Products

IGM

IGA

IGG

IGD

IGE



As per Applications

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia & Myasthenia Gravis

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Congenital AIDS & Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP)

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Kawasaki Disease

Immunodeficiency Diseases

Other



As per Distribution Channels

Specialty Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Other



Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Regional Perspectives:

North America represented the largest Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market in 2022, accounting for over 40% value share, attributable to premium pricing, greater standardization of immunoglobulin therapy, higher diagnosis rates and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure prevalent in the region.

Europe trailed North America in terms of market size, supported by similar advanced screening capabilities, entrenched clinical adoption of immunoglobulin therapy and access to innovative treatments.

Asia Pacific market is envisioned to expand at the fastest rate over 2023-2032 forecast period owing to swiftly broadening patient base and elevated IVIG use assisted by improving economic backdrop.

Latin America, Middle East & Africa markets currently represent relatively smaller shares although these regions present substantial opportunities considering rising healthcare spending and improving clinical infrastructure.

List of Some of the Top Market Players:

Gammagard, Privigen, Gamunex, Octagam, Flebogamma, Bivigam, Carimune, Panglobulin, Evogam, Cutaquig, Hizentra, Vivaglobin, Gammaplex, Gammaked, Gammar-P, Gammaplex-C, Octanate, Albutein, Kiovig andNormosang.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

