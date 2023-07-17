New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Environmental Technology Market: By Component, By Application, By Technological Solutions, By Vertical And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461240/?utm_source=GNW



Environmental technology, also known as green technology or clean technology, is the use of environmental science, environmental monitoring, green chemistry, and electronic devices to monitor, model, and conserve the natural environment and resources, as well as to mitigate the negative effects of human activity. Photovoltaics, wind turbines, and other sustainable energy-producing technologies are also referred to by this phrase. Environmental technologies revolve around sustainable development. Environmental technologies also refer to a group of electronic gadgets that can help with resource management in the long run.



Global Environmental Technology Market is expected to reach a notable CAGR of 8.7% in 2031.

Global Environmental Technology Market to surpass USD 1,298.5 billion by 2031 from USD 565.4 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 8.7% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. One of the primary reasons driving the environmental technology market is the rising need for environmental technologies in emerging regions due to expanding population, fast urbanization, and industrialization.



Solutions segment is expected to witness growth with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

On the basis of Component, the Environmental Technology Market is divided into Solutions and Services. The solutions segment has shown tremendous growth in recent years and is likely to continue to do so over the projection period. Due to growing awareness of the increased carbon footprint, the solutions sector led the worldwide environmental technology market in 2020.

Industrial Transportation & Logistics segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

On the basis of Vertical, the Environmental Technology Market is segmented as Residential/Municipal and Industrial Transportation & Logistics. By 2026, the industrial sector is expected to increase at a faster rate. During the projected period, the electricity, energy, and utilities business will be the greatest consumer of environmental technologies in the industrial segment. The growing renewable energy sector is largely responsible for the power, energy, and utilities industry’s substantial market share.



Drivers

Rising demand for renewable energy resources is majorly driving the market for Environmental Technology

Growing awareness of the water crisis is also driving the market



Restraint

Lack of a skilled workforce is hampering the market for Environmental Technology



• Abatement Technologies

• Aecom

• Arcadis N.V.

• Bactech Inc.

• C-Capture

• Covanta Holding Corporation

• Cypher Environmental

• Ecomed Services

• Engie Impact

• Gem Enviro Management Pvt. Ltd

• Geo-Cleanse International, Inc.

• Hitachi Zosen Corporation

• Intelex

• Isometrix

• Ivey International Inc.

• Lennox International

• Vital Waste

• Waste Connections

• Xylem, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

• By Component

o Solutions

o Services

• By Application

o Wastewater treatment

o Water purification management

o Sewage treatment

o Pollution monitoring

o Dust emissions

o Dry steaming

o Gas dissolution

o Precision cooling

o Solid waste treatment

o Energy source for power generation and fuel

o Others

• By Technological Solutions

o Waste valorization/ recycling & composting

o Greentech/renewable energy

o Desalination

o Bioremediation

o Green hydrogen

o Carbon capture, utilization & storage

o Others

• By Vertical

o Residential/Municipal

o Industrial Transportation & Logistics

