Esoteric Testing Market: By Type, By Technology, By End User, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031

Esoteric testing is a laboratory analysis of a rare chemical or substance that isn’t done in a typical clinical lab. When a physician requires further and specific information regarding a patient’s health, these tests are conducted. To assess the results, you’ll need a sophisticated device and materials, as well as a competent technician. Reference and esoteric testing labs are used by many large commercial labs to outsource difficult tests. However, as laboratory testing technology advances, tests that are currently deemed exotic may become routine in just a few years.



The Global Esoteric Testing Market is expected to achieve a remarkable CAGR of 13% in 2031.

Global Esoteric Testing Market to surpass USD 88.4 billion by 2031 from USD 26.2 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 13% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. Increased frequency of chronic, infectious, and rare genetic diseases, as well as increased demand for enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and real time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), are propelling the market forward. Furthermore, the market is likely to benefit from increased financing from commercial and government entities for diagnostic service centres, as well as advancements in technology for esoteric testing.



GLOBAL ESOTERIC TESTING MARKET: SEGMENTS

Infectious Diseases Testing segment is expected to lead with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on Type, the global Esoteric Testing Market is fragmented into Infectious Diseases Testing, Endocrinology Testing, Oncology Testing, Genetics Testing, Toxicology Testing, Immunology Testing, Neurology Testing, and Other Testing. The infectious disease testing segment has dominated the market in recent years and is likely to continue to do so in the future, owing to an increase in the frequency of infection disease, breakthroughs in healthcare laboratory technology, and advances in molecular diagnostic technology.

Independent & Reference Laboratories segment to register significant market share CAGR during 2021-31

Global Esoteric Testing Market is classified on the basis of End User into Independent & Reference Laboratories, and Hospital-Based Laboratories. Owing to an increase in the number of laboratories, high testing volumes, and a spike in diagnostic laboratory digitalization, the independent and reference laboratories segment led the market in past years and is likely to continue this trend during the projection period.



Drivers

Growing Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Improvements in Esoteric Test Technology



Restraint

Poor reimbursement of Esoteric Testing

• ARUP Laboratories

• Baylor Esoteric and Molecular Laboratory

• Foundation Medicine

• Healius Limited

• Laboratory Corporation

• Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

• OPKO Health

• Quest Diagnostics

• Sonic Healthcare Limited

• Stanford Clinical Pathology

• Other Prominent Players

• By Type

o Infectious Diseases Testing

o Endocrinology Testing

o Oncology Testing

o Genetics Testing

o Toxicology Testing

o Immunology Testing

o Neurology Testing

o Other Testing

• By Technology

o Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

o Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

o Mass Spectrometry

o Real-Time PCR

o DNA Sequencing

o Flow Cytometry

o Other Technologies

• By End User

o Independent & Reference Laboratories

o Hospital-Based Laboratories

• Esoteric Testing Market Dynamics

• Esoteric Testing Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

