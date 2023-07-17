New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lighting as a Service Market: By Components, By Installation, By Application, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461238/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Lighting as a service (LaaS) is a subscription-based business model for light services rather than a one-time payment. It is overseen by third parties, specifically specialist service providers, and may include services such as lighting design, financing, installation, and maintenance. Customers can outsource lighting portions of their business for a set period using this strategy. Throughout the term of the subscription contract, it retains ownership of the equipment. As a result, it is an environmentally responsible business method that allows for a longer product lifecycle with many lifecycles.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Lighting as a Service Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 47.5% by 2031

Global Lighting as a Service Market to surpass USD 31.9 billion by 2031 from USD 0.6 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 47.5% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. The growing need for energy-efficient lighting systems is the key driver for the Lighting as a Service Market. The growing incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the lighting system has resulted in lower energy usage in various parts of the world, making it very popular.



GLOBAL LIGHTING AS A SERVICE MARKET: SEGMENTS

Outdoor segment leads the market with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

By installation, the Lighting as a Service is divided into Indoor Installation and Outdoor Installation. The outdoor category is predicted to be the market’s fastest expanding section. In 2015, the indoor category had the biggest market share, and it is likely to continue to do so throughout the projection period. The expansion of the indoor sector in the lighting as a service market is primarily driven by the growing commercial sector in developing countries.

Commercial segment is expected to grow considerably during 2021-31

Based on Application, the Lighting as a service is categorized into Commercial, Industrial, Municipal, and Others. In past years, the commercial sector dominated the end-user segment, and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. During the projection period, the municipal segment is expected to outperform the market concerning growth rate.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

The extensive demand for Energy Efficient Lighting Systems

Speedy technological advances



Restraint

The high cost associated with Service Subscription is restraining the market growth



GLOBAL LIGHTING AS A SERVICE MARKET:

Key Players

• Philips NV

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• General Electric Lighting

• Itelecom

• Valoya Oy

• RCG Lighthouse

• Metrus Energy Inc

• Zumtobel Group Ag

• LEDVANCE GmbH

• Lunera Lighting

• Enlighted Inc.

• Other Prominent Players



GLOBAL LIGHTING AS A SERVICE MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Lighting as a Service Market Segments:

• By Components

o Luminaries and Control

o Software

o Services

• By Installation

o Indoor Installation

o Outdoor Installation

• By Application

o Commercial

o Industrial

o Municipal

o Others

• Lighting as a Service Market Dynamics

• Lighting as a Service Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



