New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sterile Medical Packaging Market: By Product Type, By Material Type, By Application, By Sterilization Type And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461237/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Sterile Medical Packaging helps to keep bacteria and other germs away from the contents of the box within. It’s used on food, utensils, medical supplies, and anything else that could be contaminated by bacteria. The contents of a sterile package are sealed and sterilized using an industrial procedure. The contents of the sealed package will remain sterile until the package is opened by the user. Sterile medical packaging is critical for putting the item on the market and keeping it safe and secure over its shelf life. Packaging serves as a barrier between the environment and humans, as well as between humans and the environment. A sterile medical packaged equipment is free of live bacteria or other germs, as well as their spores, in the medical business.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

The global Sterile Medical Packaging Market is anticipated to witness a notable CAGR of 9% by 2031

Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market to surpass USD 93.1 billion by 2031 from USD 39.4 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 9% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. The expansion of the sterile medical packaging market is fueled by rising awareness of sterilization methods, an increase in demand for single-use medical equipment, and an increase in the use of sterile packaging solutions. Other important market drivers include an increase in consumer awareness of sterile medical supplies, increased use of innovative healthcare technologies, and an increase in demand for disposable devices by ambulatory surgical centers.



GLOBAL STERILE MEDICAL PACKAGING MARKET: SEGMENTS

The Plastic segment is predicted to lead the market with a higher CAGR during the 2021-31 period

By Material Type, the Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market is divided into Plastic, Paper and Paperboard, Glass, and Others. Owing to the advancements in packaging’s overall performance, the plastic category is predicted to rise significantly throughout the forecasted period. Manufacturers are working to improve the sterile barrier medical device packaging quality. Physical qualities, sterile barrier performance, aged package stability, ease of opening, and materials clarity are all factors to consider.

The Pharmaceutical segment is projected to witness maximum growth during the 2021-31 forecast period

By Application, the Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market is fragmented into Pharmaceutical, Surgical and Medical Appliances, IVD, and Others. Pharmaceuticals are expected to dominate the sterile medical packaging industry. The expanding healthcare industry and the introduction of new healthcare drugs are responsible for this segment’s rise. The sterile packaging of pharmaceutical items has become more capital-intensive as a result of technological improvements that have improved and integrated the process. Contamination is reduced as a result of this procedure.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increasing awareness about the benefits offered by sterile medical packaging is majorly driving the market growth

Growing need for improved hygiene in medical devices is contributing the market growth



Restraint

Strict laws concerned with manufacturing are hampering the growth of the market



GLOBAL STERILE MEDICAL PACKAGING MARKET:

Key Players

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Bemis Company, Inc.

• BillerudKorsnas AB

• Amcor plc

• Placon Corporation Inc.

• Sonoco Products Company

• Oliver Healthcare Packaging, LLC

• Ampac Holdings LLC

• Wipak Group

• Deufol Group

• SteriPack Contract Packaging

• Nelipak Healthcare Packaging

• Other Prominent Players

THE GLOBAL STERILE MEDICAL PACKAGING MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS AN ANALYSIS ON:



Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market Segments:

• By Product Type

o Thermoform Trays

o Sterile Bottles and Containers

o Pouches and Bags

o Blisters Packs

o Vials and Ampoules

o Pre-Filled Syringes

o Wraps

• By Material Type

o Plastic

o Paper and Paperboard

o Glass

o Others

• By Application

o Pharmaceutical

o Surgical and Medical Appliances

o IVD

o Others

• By Sterilization Type

o Chemical Sterilization

o Radiation Sterilization

o Pressure/Temperature Sterilization

• Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market Dynamics

• Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461237/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________