Amino Acids Market to Worth USD 53.39 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the growing awareness among consumers about their health and the importance of nutrition has led to a significant increase in the demand for food and beverage products fortified with essential nutrients, including amino acids. Amino acids are crucial in the body's protein synthesis and overall well-being. As a result, food and beverage manufacturers are now focusing on incorporating amino acids into their products to meet the rising customer demand in the amino acids market .

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Amino Acids Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 75

Figures – 75

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/amino-acids-market

Producers of foods and dietary supplements foresee a substantial expansion in demand for amino acids market, attributing it to the increasing consumer spending power and a growing public awareness of the significance of healthy lifestyles and preventive care. Amino acids support overall health and wellness, making them a popular ingredient in nutritional supplements.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 28.32 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 53.39 Billion CAGR 7.3% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Type

Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Amino Acids Market

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Inc.

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Prinova Group LLC

Roquette Freres

Amino GmbH

CJ CheilJedang Corporation

Novus International, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Co., Ltd.

Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

Shandong Yangcheng Biotech Co., Ltd.

Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Fortune Biological Engineering Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Tianan Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Zhongrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Yuki Gosei Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/amino-acids-market

Glutamine Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to its Crucial Role in Supporting the Health of the Stomach

Glutamine emerged as a major driving force in the market, contributing to most of the revenue and volume share. This dominant position is projected to continue over the forecast period in the amino acids market. The popularity of glutamine can be attributed to its crucial role in supporting the health of the stomach and gastrointestinal system.

The markets in Europe are projected to experience significant growth in the amino acids market, with an estimated CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several key factors, including the increasing consumption of processed food, particularly meat products. As the demand for processed meat rises in the region, the use of amino acids in various applications, such as food additives and supplements, is expected to see a corresponding increase.

L-glutamate Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Rising Applications across Various Industries

The l-glutamate segment holds the largest share, and its growth is projected to continue at a CAGR of 7.5% in the amino acids market. L-glutamate, or l-glutamic acid, is classified as a non-essential amino acid, meaning the body can synthesize it internally. This versatile amino acid finds widespread applications across various industries.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific stand as the leading shareholder in the global amino acids market. They are expected to maintain dominance with a remarkable CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. This region's impressive growth can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, the rising consumer spending power in Asia has increased demand for products that support overall health and well-being, including amino acids in various forms.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the amino acids market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Amino Acids Market

Abbott, a prominent healthcare company, announced the release of limited quantities of their EleCare branded speciality formulas in 2022. EleCare formulas are designed to be hypoallergenic, making them an ideal choice for infants and children suffering from severe food allergies or gastrointestinal (GI) disorders.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/amino-acids-market

Key Questions Answered in Amino Acids Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Wheatgrass Products Market

Global Compound Feed Market

Global Organic Infant Formula Market

Global Leavening Agents Market

Global Rendered Products Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com