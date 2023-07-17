New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyphenol Market: By Product Type, By Type, By Application And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461236/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Polyphenols are micronutrients found in plants naturally. Many supplements include them, but you can also acquire them in your diet by eating fruits, teas, vegetables, and spices. They have the ability to act as antioxidants, which means they can neutralize dangerous free radicals that would otherwise damage your cells and increase cancer risk, heart disease, and diabetes. The amount and type of polyphenols found in foods are determined by several factors, including the food’s origin, maturity, and how it was grown, transported, stored, and prepared. Polyphenol-containing supplements are also available. They are, however, likely to be less helpful than diets high in polyphenols.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Polyphenol Market is expected to touch a notable CAGR of 6.6% by 2031

Global Polyphenol Market to surpass USD 3.3 billion by 2031 from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.6% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. Growing customer knowledge of the health advantages of polyphenols is one of the major driving factors of the Global Polyphenol Market. Also, the rising preference for polyphenols that are extracted from herbal products over synthetic products is driving the market. Furthermore, expanding polyphenol applications and rising health concerns are projected to open up new prospects in the near future.



GLOBAL POLYPHENOL MARKET: SEGMENTS

Grape Seeds segment is expected to lead the market with the highest CAGR

On the basis of Product Type, the Global Polyphenol Market is divided into Apple, Green Tea, Grape Seeds, and Others. Owing to high production volume and comparatively low market prices, the grape seed segment has the largest market share. During the polyphenol market prediction period, however, the apple polyphenol sector is predicted to increase at the quickest rate.

Dietary Supplements segment is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR for the forecasted period

On the basis of application, the Global Polyphenol Market is segmented as Functional Beverages, Functional Foods, Dietary Supplements, and Others. Functional beverages are the fastest-growing market, owing to a rise in customer demand for plant-based goods and nutrients. Owing to the significant consumption of sunflower protein by consumers, the dietary supplements segment is projected to be the most dominant segment of the market.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Growing technological improvement in the extraction processes is majorly driving the market growth

.Rising awareness of health benefits among consumers is also driving the market



Restraint

Complicated extraction process and availability of substitutes are a few market restraints



GLOBAL POLYPHENOL MARKET:

Key Players

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Aquanova AG

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Botaniex, Inc.

• Chongqing kerui nanhai pharmaceutical co. ltd

• Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG

• Indena S.p.A.

• FutureCeuticals, Inc.

• Glanbia Nutritionals, Inc.

• CPC Ingredients Ltd.

• Other Prominent Players



GLOBAL POLYPHENOL MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS AN ANALYSIS ON:



Global Polyphenol Market Segments:

• By Product Type

o Apple

o Green Tea

o Grape Seeds

o Others

• By Type

o Flavonoid

o Resveratrol

o Phenolic Acid

o Lignin

• By Application

o Functional Beverages

o Functional Foods

o Dietary Supplements

o Others

• Global Polyphenol Market Dynamics

• Global Polyphenol Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461236/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________