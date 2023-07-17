New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contraceptive Devices Market: By Product Type, By Technology, By Distribution Channel, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461235/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

A method or equipment used to prevent pregnancy is known as birth control, sometimes known as contraception, fertility control, or anti-conception. Sterilization through vasectomy in males and tubal ligation in females, implanted birth control, and intrauterine devices are the most effective methods of birth control (IUDs). Some cultures prohibit or restrict access to birth control as it is morally, religiously, or politically objectionable to them. The phrase "birth control" is a bit of a misnomer as it does not usually include abortion.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Contraceptive Devices Market is expected to reach a notable CAGR of 6.4% by the end of 2031

Global Contraceptive Devices Market to surpass USD 34.3 billion by 2031 from USD 18.4 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.4% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. Strong government promotions and programs for women’s and children’s health can be attributed to factors such as the increased use of contraceptive devices. Government involvement in promoting family planning and contraception, particularly in developing countries, is a crucial element driving the global contraceptive devices industry. Growing contraception awareness and the availability of effective contraception options are also key factors in country pregnancy and birth rates.



GLOBAL CONTRACEPTIVE DEVICES MARKET: SEGMENTS

Hormonal Contraceptives segment is predicted to lead with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on Technology, the global Contraceptive Devices Market is fragmented into Hormonal Contraceptives, and Barrier Contraceptives. Hormonal contraceptives and barrier contraceptives make up the worldwide contraceptive devices market. Hormonal contraceptives have been anticipated to lead the market in terms of revenue in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the future due to increased preference and efficiency.

Hospital segment is expected to capture considerable growth with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Contraceptive Devices Market is classified on the basis of Distribution Channel into Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channels, Public Channel & NGO, and Others. Owing to the increased use of implantable contraceptive devices by healthcare professionals and active government backing for contraceptive distribution through government-assisted hospitals around the world, hospital pharmacies are a key source of contraceptive devices. The market for contraceptives is predicted to rise significantly in the next years due to rising demand.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Growing focus on the need for family planning and avoiding unwanted pregnancy

Rising awareness about the contraceptive products



Restraint

Side effects associated with the Contraceptive Devices



GLOBAL CONTRACEPTIVE DEVICES MARKET:

Key Players

• Bayer AG

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Pfizer Inc.

• Janssen Global Services, LLC

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Mylan N.V.

• Allergan Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• Veru Inc.

• Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

• Medisafe Distribution Inc.

• Other Prominent Players



THE GLOBAL CONTRACEPTIVE DEVICES MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Contraceptive Devices Market Segments:

• By Product Type

o Male Contraceptive Devices

o Female Contraceptive Devices

o Female Condoms

o Diaphragms & Sponges

o Vaginal Rings

o Intrauterine Devices

o Sub-dermal Implants

o Others

• By Technology

o Hormonal Contraceptives

o Barrier Contraceptives

• By Distribution Channel

o Hospital Pharmacy

o Retail Pharmacy

o Clinics

o Online Channels

o Public Channel & NGO

o Others

• Contraceptive Devices Market Dynamics

• Contraceptive Devices Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



