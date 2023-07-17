New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: By Product and Service, By Technology, By Application, By End-User And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461234/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Molecular diagnostic testing blends laboratory testing with molecular biology precision, revolutionizing how clinical and public health laboratories explore human, viral, and microbial genomes, genes, and the products they encode. Various conventional tests have been replaced by molecular diagnostic assays in many areas of laboratory medicine, including infectious diseases, oncology, clinical genetics, and clinical chemistry. Furthermore, advances in molecular diagnostic testing will continue to improve the precision and speed with which we can detect microbial infections or study a patient’s genes, and it will become an increasingly important part of patient-tailored interventions and medicines.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market is expected to register huge progress at a notable CAGR of 9.2% by 2031

Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market to surpass USD 7.6 billion by 2031 from USD 3.2 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 9.2% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. The Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market is being driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of infectious diseases & cancer, a growing focus on decentralized diagnostics, and increased R&D investment. Furthermore, growing awareness of the early diagnosis of infectious diseases and increased usage of point-of-care diagnostic tests are other drivers driving market expansion.



GLOBAL POINT OF CARE MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET: SEGMENTS

Assays & Kits segment is predicted to lead the market over the forecast period with maximum CAGR

By Product and Service, the Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market is divided into Assays & Kits, Instruments & Analyzers, and Software & Services. The sector of assays and kits held the greatest share of the market. The market expansion of this sector is driven by frequent purchases of these products due to their regular use. Today, a diverse range of kits and assays are available for monitoring and diagnosing a wide range of disorders.

RT-PCR segment is expected to witness a higher share of the market in the near future

By Technology, the Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market is divided into RT-PCR, INAAT, and Other Technologies. The RT-PCR sector had the most market share. The expanding usage of RT-PCR in proteomics, COVID-19 testing, genomics, as well as the availability of portable, easy-to-use instruments, are the primary drivers of this market segment’s growth.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Growing number of cancer patients and individuals affected with infectious diseases across the globe is majorly boosting the market

The shift from centralized to decentralized owing to its simplicity, convenience, and other benefits is propelling the market growth



Restraint

Insufficient reimbursements are hampering the market growth of Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics



GLOBAL POINT OF CARE MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET:

Key Players

• Abbott Laboratories

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Bayer AG

• BioMerieux SA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Nova Biomedical

• OraSure Technologies, Inc.

• Qiagen Gmbh

• Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd.

• Zoetis Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

GLOBAL POINT OF CARE MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS AN ANALYSIS ON:



Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Segments:

• By Product & Service

o Assays & Kits

o Instruments & Analyzers

o Software & Services

• By Technology

o RT-PCR

o INAAT

o Other Technologies

• By Application

o Respiratory Diseases

o Sexually Transmitted Diseases

o Hospital-acquired Infections

o Cancer

o Hepatitis

o Gastrointestinal Disorders

o Other Applications

• By End-User

o Physicians’ Offices

o Hospitals & ICUs

o Research Institutes

o Other End Users

• Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Dynamics

• Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06461234/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________