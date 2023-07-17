Retail Logistics Market to Expand Rapidly, Recording a Valuation of USD 653.25 Billion by 2030 with Growing Advancements in Logistics Infrastructure, States Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Extrapolate, the Global Retail Logistics Market size was recorded at USD 224.51 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 653.25 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. As a result of the rising global e-commerce activity, especially in developing nations, there is a boom in demand for retail logistics. The market is anticipated to experience considerable growth as a result of infrastructural developments in logistics.

Retail logistics refers to the planned process of controlling the flow of goods from the point of origin of the product to the point of delivery to the customer. In the market, prominent retailers offer a wide range of products, necessitating meticulous coordination for the seamless flow of goods until they reach the customer’s doorstep. Retail logistics ensure that everything is organized and that better delivery services are provided at significantly cheaper costs due to effective logistics services.

Competitive Landscape

The global retail logistics market is highly fragmented, with several players operating in the market. Market participants are increasingly focusing on several growth strategies, such as strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships, in order to increase their market share and expand their businesses on a global scale.

Key participants in the market include

A.P. Moller - Maersk

APL Logistics Ltd

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

DHL International GmbH

DSV

CJ Logistics Corporation

Schenker AG

FedEx

Kuehne + Nagel International

Nippon Express

Schneider

IBM Corporation

United Parcel Service, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Others

Market Segmentation

By Type

Conventional retail logistics

E-commerce retail logistics

Rising Preference for Traditional Shopping Experience to Boost Popularity of Conventional Retail Logistics

The conventional retail logistics segment accounted for the largest share of the retail logistics market in 2020. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to consumers who are using the Internet less and prefer the traditional shopping experience provided by brick-and-mortar retail stores, which is increasing the frequency with which traditional retail logistics services are used.

Studies show that 36% of customers prefer to purchase goods from traditional retail outlets after conducting their research online. Customers can pick up and examine products in a retail setting. The availability of instant gratification in purchasing is another contributing factor. Customers have the choice to buy products without waiting for delivery, which gives them immediate satisfaction.

By Mode of Transport

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Waterways

Surging Demand for Roadway Vehicles to Facilitate Effective Transportation

The roadways segment led the retail logistics market in 2020, accounting for the largest market share. The growth of the segment is mainly attributable to the rising demand for roadway vehicles to facilitate the transportation of retail goods over long distances, particularly within domestic regions. When considering road transportation, retail enterprises should think about vehicles and cargo with significant carrying capacities. Furthermore, several favorable government initiatives are anticipated to promote the growth of the segment. For instance, recent regulations from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration stimulate the use of cameras instead of rear view mirrors, to increase the safety of truck drivers.

Increasing International Trade Driving Retail Logistics Market Growth

Growing global commerce operations, particularly in emerging nations, are fuelling the demand for retail logistics. The expansion of the logistics infrastructure is anticipated to further accelerate market growth. The retail logistics system has played an important role in facilitating the efficient and seamless transportation of non-durable and durable products from various suppliers and distributors to consumers. By leveraging logistics, the retail sector has made it feasible to achieve fast product delivery at reasonable prices, thereby fulfilling customer expectations.

Inadequate Transportation Infrastructure to Impede Retail Logistics Market Growth



As a result of the inadequate infrastructure, the supply chain for retail logistics manufacturing faces significant challenges. Budgeting and stock allocation are among the main challenges for both large enterprises and rapidly growing brands. A further contributing factor to the issue is a lack of thorough knowledge of order complexity, inventory levels, and warehouse key performance indicators (KPIs). Without a connected system, data gaps lead to a fragmented view of operations, making efficient planning extremely difficult.

Presence of Prominent Players in North America to Promote Market Growth

North America is the largest market for retail logistics due to the presence of a number of leading players in the region such as C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc., FedEx, and United States Postal Service, Inc. Furthermore, the rising use of unmanned vehicle drones in North America is facilitating expansion and driving growth opportunities within the region.

Growing E-commerce Industry to Drive Retail Logistics Market Growth in APAC

Asia Pacific is poised to record substantial growth in the global retail logistics market in the near future owing to numerous factors, including a large consumer base and a substantial rise in personal e-commerce usage within the region. China, Japan, Australia, and India rank among the largest exporters of products and contribute significantly to global retail e-commerce sales. The key factor driving the domestic market is the region's promising potential for e-commerce growth.

For instance, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) is developing multimodal logistics parks as part of the Indian Government's Logistics Efficiency Enhancement Programme (LEEP) to fix the nation's underdeveloped road and material handling infrastructure (LEEP).

