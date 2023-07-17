Associa Promotes Brad Wells To Regional Vice President, International Region

DALLAS, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce that Brad Wells has been promoted to regional vice president, international region. In his new role, Wells will drive strategy development, manage operational business activities, and mentor branch personnel. He will also provide Associa branches with guidance and support to reach assigned goals and objectives.

Wells joined Associa’s Wilson Blanchard Management affiliate in 2008 as a condominium manager. He subsequently served as director of condominium management, senior vice president, and president prior to his current role. Wells has managed condominium corporations and commercial properties since 2002 and holds RCM, RPA®, and CMCA® professional certifications. He is a long-time member of multiple trade groups, including serving as president of the Canadian Condominium Institute Grand River Chapter. He speaks regularly at industry events and has taught classes on condominium law at Mohawk College since 2017. Wells holds an MBA from Western University Ivey School of Business.

“Brad is an extremely well-rounded communicator, collaborator, and strategist who excels at building strong relationships inside and outside the company,” said Associa Chief Operating Officer Jon Hunter. “His unique understanding of client needs and expectations let him achieve results that consistently align with our focus on client satisfaction and employee experience.”

