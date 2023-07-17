BAC Investigation Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Submit Their Information Below

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Bank of America Corporation ("Bank of America " or "the Company") (NYSE: BAC) against certain of its officers and directors.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On July 11, 2023, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced that an investigation found that Bank of America harmed hundreds of thousands of customers across multiple product lines over several years through a series of illegal practices. Bank of America was ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double charging insufficient fund fees, withholding reward bonuses, and opening accounts without customers' knowledge or permission. The bank was also charged $150 million in penalties for the same violations.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Bank of America, you may have standing to hold Bank of America harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

There is no cost or obligation to you.

