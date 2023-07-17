LiveOne Launches "Birthday Sex" Chardonnay Brand with R&B Superstar Jeremih and Acclaimed Winemaker Russell Bevan





Jeremih Unveils New Wine on Birthday; Makes Historic Product Launch Utilizing 50+ City Tour

Offers Limited Edition Collector Bottles to Jeremih’s 16+ Million Social Media Followers

Jeremih Commands 3 Billion Streams and 1.3 Billion YouTube Views

LiveOne Expands $12 Million CPS Merchandise Subsidiary to $33 Billion Celebrity Brands Market

LiveOne Enters Wine Market Valued at $56.65 Billion in 2023, Expected Annual Growth by 5.85%

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform, announced today the highly anticipated unveiling of its latest strategic initiative: the "Birthday Sex" Chardonnay brand. In collaboration with Grammy-nominated R&B artist Jeremih and renowned Napa Valley/Sonoma winemaker Russell Bevan, LiveOne has crafted a unique offering inspired by Jeremih's chart-topping debut hit single, "Birthday Sex." The brand's grand debut will take place on July 17th, coinciding with Jeremih's birthday prior to the kickoff of his 50+ city, intercontinental tour alongside 50 Cent.

Throughout the tour, Jeremih will personally introduce the wine on stage at select cities, creating an exceptional opportunity for fans to connect with the brand in a meaningful way.

Birthday Sex stands as a unique chardonnay varietal, designed to cater to a diverse audience while maintaining an accessible price point. Jeremih's love and respect for Chardonnay and winemaking came from spending time with renowned winemaker Russell Bevan of Napa Valley, CA. Bevan, known for his impressive collection of over fifteen 100-point wines, consulted Jeremih on building a well-rounded taste profile for the launch of Birthday Sex wine and educated him on the process of winemaking.

Pre-orders of Birthday Sex are available starting today at BirthdaySexWine.com. Any consumer who orders 6 or more bottles will receive a limited edition signed bottle from Jeremih.

Birthday Sex is one of the new brands that LiveOne is launching under LiveOne Brands, a new division featuring celebrity-backed and branded products. The venture will further diversify LiveOne’s business model and expand into the burgeoning multi-billion dollar celebrity wine and spirits category, which includes music icons Jay Z, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj, Adam Levine, Sting, Dave Matthews, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend and Drake among numerous others.

“Despite what a lot of people may think, I’ve always been a white wine kinda guy,” said Jeremih. “Seeing a lot of my friends launch their own liquor brands, I wanted to do something similar but in a more unique way. Wine, like music, is an art that connects people. My goal with this project was to bottle up the feeling of celebration and anticipation like in my song ‘Birthday Sex.’ Just as I make music that resonates with my audience, thanks to LiveOne and Russell Bevan, I now have the opportunity to share a different kind of experience through every bottle of Birthday Sex Wine."

“We are thrilled to partner with R&B sensation Jeremih and Napa Valley/Sonoma premiere vintner Russell Bevan to launch our newest venture, LiveOne Brands,” commented Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne. “With celebrity spirits seeing exponential growth year-over-year, we see an opportunity to jointly disrupt the music and wine industry. Expanding our licensing division will also strengthen our artist and industry relationships with additional commerce and specialized consumer product revenues.”

More About Jeremih

Jeremy P. Felton, known professionally as Jeremih, is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer from Chicago, Illinois. In 2009, Jeremih stepped onto the scene with his debut single “Birthday Sex”, which topped the charts on US Billboard Hot 100. Jeremih’s career is marked by 21 Billboard Hot 100 hits, four Billboard Top 10 hits, and multiple number one runs on the Rhythmic and Urban charts.

Throughout his career, Jeremih has accumulated dozens of award nominations and wins, including a 2016 Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance, and the winning title for iHeartRadio’s 2015 Hip Hop/R&B Song of the Year. He is planning to release new music by the end of July 2023.

About Bevan Cellars

In 2005, Russell Bevan founded Bevan Cellars with Victoria De Crescenzo. Throughout his career, Russell has achieved an impressive feat of producing over 15 wines that earned a perfect 100-point rating, including the world's sole 100-point wine in 2011. He was also named "Winemaker of the Year" by The Wine Advocate in 2015.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, a membership music streaming service, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.3 billion downloads per year, 350+ hours distributed weekly, and 14M+ monthly unique listeners. Nearly all new Tesla EVs sold in the U.S. come with a paid membership to LiveOne’s Slacker Radio (that now includes PodcastOne) which is paid by Tesla. As of June 26, 2023, the Company has accrued a paid and free ad-supported membership base of approximately 3.1 million, including over 2.2 million paid members*. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its “Social Gloves” PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of February 9, 2023, the Company has streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's other wholly-owned subsidiaries include PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, and LiveXLive, and the Company’s other majority-owned subsidiaries are Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone.

