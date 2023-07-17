The secondary macronutrients market is expected to be valued USD 38.6 billion in 2022 and USD 48.5 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.0%

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Secondary Macronutrients Market by Nutrient, Crop Type, Mode of Application, Form and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05353727/?utm_source=GNW

They improve the quality of crops, enhance yield, and promote soil fertility and productivity. The benefits of secondary macronutrients extend beyond the plant to include improved resistance to diseases and pests.



sulfur is the second largest segment which is expected to be gain second largest market share in 2022.

Sulfur is an essential nutrient for plant growth and development and plays a key role in crop production.It is part of several important plant compounds, including amino acids, proteins and enzymes.



It also help to improve overall plant health and vigor.It is necessary for the formation of chlorophyll, which is necessary for photosynthesis.



Sulfur is important for the uptake of other important plant nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. This helps improve the efficiency of nutrient uptake and utilization, which can increase performance.



The fruits and vegetables segment is the second largest, projected to accounted for the largest market share in 2022

The main factors driving the use of secondary macronutrients in major fruit and vegetable production and export regions are increased fruit production, good quality fruit and lower production costs.Increase in production of fruits such as strawberries, apples, grapes, pomegranates, oranges, chilies, peppers, tomatoes, chilies, among others.



The expansion of world trade has increased the availability of fruits and vegetables from various parts of the world, making them even more accessible to consumers, will further boost the market.



The dry form segment is forecasted to occupy for the largest market share in 2022.

Dry forms of secondary macronutrients are easy to handle and transport, making them a convenient choice for farmers.Dry forms of secondary macronutrients are usually less expensive than their liquid counterparts.



This cost-effectiveness is particularly beneficial to farmers who require large quantities of these nutrients.Dry forms of secondary macronutrients have a longer shelf life than liquid forms.



This means they can be stored for longer periods of time without the risk of spoilage, making them a reliable choice for farmers who need to ensure a constant supply of food.



Asia Pacific market is projected to gain largest market share during the forecast period.“

The Asia Pacific market is the largest market for secondary macronutrients.This is due to the higher production of fruits and vegetables in the region.



In the Asia-Pacific region, wheat, barley, corn, tomatoes, grapes, seeds and stone fruits grow the most.These crops are also exported in large quantities to different parts of the world.



Food security is an important goal for many countries in the Asia-Pacific region, and the use of fertilizers containing secondary macronutrients can play a role in achieving this goal by increasing yield and improving the nutritional value of crops.Farmers in Asia and the Pacific are increasingly adopting crop rotation practices that can help improve soil health and nutrient availability.



The use of fertilizers containing secondary macronutrients can complement these practices and support crop production. This has led to increased utilization of the secondary macronutrients market and stimulated the growth of the secondary macronutrients market in the region.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Geography: North America– 40%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Europe –20%, South America- 5% and RoW 5%



Some Leading players profiled in this report:

• Nutrien Ltd. (Canada)

• Yara (Norway)

• The Mosaic Company (US)

• Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel)

• K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

• IFFCO (India)

• Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (India)

• Coromandel International Ltd (India)



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the secondary macronutrients market by nutrient (calcium, sulfur and magnesium), by crop type (cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other crop types), by mode of application (liquid application and solid application), by form (dry form and liquid form), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the secondary macronutrient market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions; key strategies; partnerships, agreements; new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the secondary macronutrient market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the secondary macronutrients market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall secondary macronutrients market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Need for increasing crop production, Increased demand for high-value crops like fruits & vegetables, Increased demand for high-value crops like fruits & vegetables, Advancements in agricultural research and technology, Crop quality and market demand), restraints (Price volatility and fluctuations in the global market, Rising instances of counterfeit goods), opportunities (Precision agriculture for nutrient control on a site-by-site basis, Precision agriculture for nutrient control on a site-by-site basis, Integrated nutrient management (INM)), and challenges (Utilization of agricultural biologicals in farming, Lack of regulatory standards) influencing the growth of the secondary macronutrients market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the secondary macronutrient market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the secondary macronutrients market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the secondary macronutrients market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players like Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Yara (Norway), The Mosaic Company (US), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), IFFCO (India), Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (India), Coromandel International Ltd (India), Koch Industries, INC. (US) and Nufarm (Australia) among others in the secondary macronutrients market strategies.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05353727/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________