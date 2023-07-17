Foreign Exchange Services Market Report 2023: Market Size, Growth Drivers, And Top Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Foreign Exchange Services Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s report on the foreign exchange services market identifies increased international transactions to be a major driver for the foreign exchange service sector. An international transaction is defined as the settlement of a cross-border trade agreement or credit operation in a foreign currency. Foreign currency conversion is required for any overseas transaction to be completed. As a result, the growth of the foreign currency service sector will be driven by an increase in the number of overseas transactions. According to the World Bank, a US-based international financial agency, remittance inflows to Europe and Central Asia climbed by 7.8% in 2021, reaching a record high of $74 billion in May 2022. As a result, rising worldwide trade is driving the foreign exchange market.



The global foreign exchange services market size is expected to grow from $6,793 billion in 2022 to $7,523.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 10%. The global foreign exchange services market is expected to reach $9,724 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 6%. North America was the largest region in the foreign exchange services market in 2022.

Major players in the foreign exchange services market are American Express Company, Citibank N. A, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Western Union Holdings., Barclays Bank PLC, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of America Corporation, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc., State Street Corporation, Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, Currency Exchange International Corporation, CurrencyWave.

Technological developments are a major trend that is gaining traction in the foreign exchange service business. To maintain their market position, major corporations in the foreign exchange service sector are implementing innovative technology. EbixCash Limited, an India-based technology-enabled provider of digital products and services, for example, developed the Self Booking Corporate application for foreign currency in July 2022. Self-Booking Corporate tool provides a range of digital foreign exchange services to business and corporate travelers, as well as other corporates, allowing for more efficiency. The platform will enable clients to obtain foreign exchange services digitally, with no paperwork required. It will also allow corporate clients to configure the system to their corporate travel policy and provide customized reports.

The global foreign exchange services market is segmented by services into currency exchange, remittance services, foreign currency accounts, other services; by providers into banks, money transfer operators, other providers; by end-user into individuals, corporate institutes, government, retailers, other end users.

Foreign Exchange Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the foreign exchange services market size, foreign exchange services market segments, foreign exchange services market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

