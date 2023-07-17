Swapin Turns Every Bank Account Into A Crypto-Friendly Hub With Dedicated IBAN Feature

Tallinn, Estonia, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swapin , a licensed and award-winning crypto payment solution provider, has launched Dedicated IBAN. This innovative new feature allows users to seamlessly withdraw funds and make payments in their name, simplifying the entire crypto payments experience.

Dedicated IBANs, specifically designed for crypto-to-fiat payments, are unique virtual account numbers created to process payments in the customer's name. This solution plays a vital role in facilitating crypto-to-bank transfers, ensuring seamless and crypto-friendly transactions.

Swapin issues Dedicated IBANs in partnership with Fiat Republic , a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform for crypto platforms. This partnership enables users a secure and compliant way to convert their crypto into fiat currency.

With Swapin's Dedicated IBAN service, you can easily transfer crypto to fiat, making a simple payment in your name directly to your bank account through SwapinGet . Additionally, you can utilize cryptocurrencies to pay any fiat invoice, ensuring the receiver receives the funds in your name through SwapinPay .

Swapin's Dedicated IBAN brings an end to worries and red flags associated with crypto transactions, enabling users to overcome banking limitations that often make traditional banks cautious about crypto-related transactions. Experience the convenience of more crypto-friendly transactions and gain peace of mind with Swapin's Dedicated IBAN.

"We are excited to launch Dedicated IBANs; our customers can now seamlessly withdraw funds and make payments in their name. This feature addresses credibility concerns and simplifies the crypto payments experience, representing a significant leap towards mainstream crypto adoption", said Edward Rebane, Chief Product Officer at Swapin.



Dedicated IBANs are currently available to European Economic Area (EEA) residents with Basic or Full verification levels . They will be automatically offered to eligible users without the need for an opt-in.

Here are some of the benefits of using Dedicated IBANs:

It ends fear and red flags commonly associated with crypto transactions.

Seamless crypto-to-fiat payments.

Simplified user experience.

Increased security and compliance.

If you are an EEA resident with Basic or Full verification levels, you can now enjoy the benefits of Dedicated IBANs. Sign up for a Swapin account and start using your Dedicated IBAN today.

About Swapin

Swapin is an EU-licensed, regulated crypto-to-fiat payment processing company offering a wide suite of solutions to bridge the gap between digital assets and traditional banking.



Swapin's non-custodial approach ensures users maintain control over their assets while benefiting from seamless crypto-to-fiat conversions.