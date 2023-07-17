Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

| Source: REXEL REXEL

Paris, FRANCE

        Paris, July 17, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM JULY 10 TO 14, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 10 to 14, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6210/07/2023FR001045120313 100 22,3602XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6211/07/2023FR001045120311 000 23,1275XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6212/07/2023FR001045120324 850 23,4112XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6213/07/2023FR001045120331 250 23,0858XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6214/07/2023FR001045120332 000 22,6898XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

        

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 10 to 14 july, 2023