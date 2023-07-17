English French

Paris, July 17, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM JULY 10 TO 14, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 10 to 14, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 10/07/2023 FR0010451203 13 100 22,3602 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/07/2023 FR0010451203 11 000 23,1275 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/07/2023 FR0010451203 24 850 23,4112 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/07/2023 FR0010451203 31 250 23,0858 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/07/2023 FR0010451203 32 000 22,6898 XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

