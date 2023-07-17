Dr. Thomas Hunt Appointed as Lee Health’s Vice President and Chief Physician Executive of Musculoskeletal Services

Fort Myers, FL, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An internationally renowned hand and wrist surgeon, Dr. Thomas Hunt has been selected to serve as Lee Health’s new vice president and chief physician executive of musculoskeletal medicine, a medical specialty that includes injuries and diseases affecting the muscles, bones and joints of the limbs and spine. He is an experienced physician leader, orthopedic educator and clinical innovator, having published numerous articles, book chapters, textbooks, and delivered countless lectures and symposia. Dr. Hunt also designed unique surgical implants used today for wrist fracture fixation as well as protocols permitting precise, remote and perioperative care.

He has held influential academic leadership positions throughout his career, including endowed professor and chair of orthopedic surgery at the University of Alabama Birmingham and the Baylor College of Medicine. His most recent clinical leadership positions include chief of the musculoskeletal service line at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston and chief physician executive for CommonSpirit Health’s Texas Division orthopedic service line. Dr. Hunt served as a team physician for the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals, and remains senior advisor to the NFL’s Musculoskeletal Committee, official second opinion physician for the NBA, and medical advisor for the Titleist Performance Institute.

In his new role, Dr. Hunt will help create and implement the vision, strategic direction and operations of all orthopedic services, ensuring optimal access, interdisciplinary collaboration and an overriding commitment to high-value patient care. He will position Lee Health as both a regional and national destination for excellence in the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of musculoskeletal injuries and disorders.

He will provide direction and support for leaders, team members, medical staff and independent physicians across all points of orthopedic care. Additionally, he will work with private orthopedics practices throughout Southwest Florida to design integrated, innovative treatment strategies focused on quality, safety, clinical outcome and patient experience.

“Dr. Hunt will elevate Lee Health’s commitment to wellness and value-based patient care in the area of orthopedics and associated disciplines. He has a proven track record of providing high-quality patient care along with growing and expanding orthopedic care. We know he will be a huge asset to Southwest Florida,” said Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, Lee Health’s chief medical officer.

Dr. Hunt earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Stanford University, a Doctorate of Medicine from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and a Doctorate of Healthcare Leadership from the University of Alabama Birmingham School of Health Professions. Dr. Hunt completed his orthopedic surgery residency training at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City and his fellowship in hand and upper extremity surgery at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He is also a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Dr. Hunt began his role with Lee Health on June 30.