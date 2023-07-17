[Latest] Global Cell Culture Media Market Size/Share Worth USD 11799 Million by 2032 at a 12.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Cell Culture Media Market for Regenerative Medicines Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Serum-free Media, Classical Media, Stem Cell Culture Media, Specialty Media, Chemically Defined Media, Other Cell Culture Media), By Type (Liquid Media, Semi-solid and Solid Media), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cell Culture Media Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4,079 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4,548.6 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 11799 Million by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Cell culture media, often known as growth media, is a term for any gel or liquid designed to promote cellular development in an enclosed environment. When cells, organs, or tissues are extracted from living species, they must be kept in a suitable artificial environment; hence, a culture media plays an important part in cell culture technology, facilitating in vitro cellular research.

The medium provides the nutrients required for cell cultures to survive and grow. The growth media also has the proper osmolality and pH. Regenerative medicine, on the other hand, tries to repair tissue or organs that have been destroyed by illness, trauma, or congenital abnormalities. Tissue engineering, cellular therapy, medicinal gadgets, and artificial organs all involve regenerative medicines.

Regional Snapshots

North America is expected to be one of the most alluring areas during the forecast period, accounting for the majority of market revenue. This substantial proportion might be attributed to the growth of the pharmaceutical and biomedical industries, the rising proportion of permits for cell culture-based stem cell therapy, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, investment and funding in cell-based research.

Additional government research programs, technological advances and advances in cell culture usage, oncology medical trials, and the presence of global biotechnology and research facilities in the region are projected to fuel sales growth in North America.

On the other end, the UK is home to around one-third of all advanced therapeutic pharma industry SMEs in Europe. Several UK organizations offer guidance, support, and vital information at every stage of the development of electronic health and wellness solutions. The market is predicted to increase rapidly because of the success of pan-European programs (such as CHRODIS and CHRODIS PLUS), the government’s attempts, public and commercial research funders, and collaborative science and research initiatives in the field of regenerative medicine.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stem cell therapy is one of the most innovative applications of regenerative medicine. Stem cell therapy, which incorporates stem cells or related by-products, increases the body’s inherent capacity to mend injured, diseased, or dysfunctional tissue. Stem cells are manipulated to create specific cells such as blood cells, heart muscle cells, or brain cells.

The patient can then receive the specific cells via an implant. Because stem cells can generate every form of tissue in the human body, they are very likely to be employed in the regeneration and repair of tissues in the future. Recent developments in stem cell research have opened up new paths for the treatment of disorders and afflictions for which there are no long-term cures.

Regeneration medication helps to cure the damage quickly and prevent surgery. Since the patient’s cells are employed in the procedure, the danger of the therapy is low. Overall, all of these aspects contribute to the growing popularity and need for cell-based therapy in regenerative medicine.

Restraints

The ethical concern regarding the research related to cell therapy regeneration medicine is restraining the growth of the cell culture media market. Contamination and misidentification of cell lines are the two main elements that provide a problem for cell growth in a cell culture medium.

According to ncbi.nlm.nih.gov, Cross-contamination can occur when dealing with various cell lines in culture and unintentionally using a pipette multiple times. The infected cell line multiplies faster than the original cells, swiftly taking over the population, and altering the culture’s identity. Since cells from many origins might have similar morphologies, the alterations frequently go unnoticed.

Mycoplasma, viruses, or other organisms can infect cultured cells, which can change the way the cells behave. Without any contamination from the outside, cell lines in culture can indeed alter over time. Cells can have mutations, epigenetic alterations, and chromosomal duplications or rearrangements that modify their characteristics when they are cultured in the lab generation after generation.

Opportunities

An increase in investment in regeneration medicine development by commercial and governmental entities is expected to drive the cell culture medium for regeneration medicine industry dynamics. The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses and the rising expenses of healthcare in both developed and developing countries are just a few of the primary forces driving manufacturers to seek better solutions.

The companies are collaborating to boost their R&D capabilities to discover and commercialize cutting-edge remedies, guaranteeing that their clients may access them locally or globally. For instance, Orchard Therapeutics and Pharming Group N.V. collaborated in July 2021 to develop and commercialize OTL-105, an investigational ex vivo autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell (HSC) cell therapy for the treatment of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE).

Furthermore, as a result of increased investment, businesses might merge and increase output to fulfil market demand. For example, in March 2018, SanBio Group and Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions, LLC signed an agreement for the development and contract manufacturing of regeneration drugs.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4,548.6 Million Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 11799 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 4,079 Million CAGR Growth Rate 12.4% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Product, Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Cell Culture Media market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Cell Culture Media market forward?

What are the Cell Culture Media Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Cell Culture Media Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Cell Culture Media market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Highlights

According to the global Cell Culture Media Market for Regenerative Medicines analysis, based on product, the serum-free media segment gained a major share in the global market in 2021 and is expected to sustain its market share during the forecast period.

The use of serum-free medium (SFM) is an essential instrument that allows cell culture to be conducted with a predetermined set of circumstances that are as devoid of confounding factors as feasible. Rapidly expanding biopharmaceutical industries and rising production of regeneration medicine output are paving the way for the growth of serum-free media in the market.

According to the global Cell Culture Media Market for Regenerative Medicines trends, based on type, the liquid segment gained a major share in the market in 2021 and is expected to sustain its market share during the forecast period. With the quick mycobacterial growth and a high rate of isolation, a growing number of biologics and biosimilar producers, both downstream and upstream, are converting from premixed powders to liquid mediums.

Furthermore, liquid media decreases the risk of harmful exposure and makes production & development more versatile than solid media. Furthermore, ready-to-use liquid media removes the requirement for mixing vessels, balances, and the installation of a water for injection (WFI) loop, all of which are required when mixing powder media.

According to the global Cell Culture Media Market for Regenerative Medicines trends, based on region, the North American region gained a major share of the market in 2021 and is expected to sustain its market share during the forecast period.

The exponential growth is linked to the rise of the biomedical and pharmaceutical sectors, the increasing number of licenses for cell culture-based regenerative therapy, and the rising prevalence of illnesses such as cancer, and investment and financing in cell-based research. Increased government research initiatives, the development of new technologies and developments in cell culture applications, medical trials on cancer, and the existence of world-class biotechnology and research institutes in the area are expected to drive market expansion in North America.

Recent Developments

In July 2016 , ThermoFisher Scientific Inc. introduced a new Thermo scientific pre-weigh dehydrated culture media to expand its product offering,

, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc. introduced a new Thermo scientific pre-weigh dehydrated culture media to expand its product offering, In June 2017, Cell Culture Technologies launched SteMaxOne medium for human mesenchymal stem cells and stem cell lines to extend its product portfolio and client base. This medium is devoid of protein and peptides.





List of the prominent players in the global Cell Culture Media Market for Regenerative Medicines:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

CYTIVA

Sartorius AG

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc.

Lonza Group AG

InvivoGen

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

PromoCell GmbH

Cell Biologics Inc.

Others

The global Cell Culture Media Market for Regenerative Medicines is segmented as follows:

By Product

Serum-free Media

Classical Media

Stem Cell Culture Media

Specialty Media

Chemically Defined Media

Other Cell Culture Media

By Type

Liquid Media

Semi-solid and Solid Media

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

