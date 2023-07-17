Karamba Security Announces 3M Field Deployments of XGuard Host IDPS Software

HOD HASHARON, Israel, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karamba Security, a world leader in product security, today announced that its XGuard host intrusion detection and prevention (IDPS) software has reached 3 million field deployments worldwide. The company has yet to deliver 10 million additional units that will be protected by its Host IDPS software through 2025.



Serving market leading customers, Karamba Security’s XGuard software is integrated into the firmware of automotive ECUs and other systems, without requiring changes in OEMs’ or suppliers' R&D processes and without affecting their product release schedules. Once deployed, XGuard software conducts continuous runtime integrity checks to detect intrusion attempts, prevent attacks and report incidents to the customer’s security operations center.

“We are honored to be trusted by world-leading marquee customers and achieve a milestone of 3 million units deployed worldwide,” said Ami Dotan, Karamba co-founder and CEO. “We maintain a high degree of customer satisfaction by providing continuous security posture monitoring without affecting release schedules, all of which has proven to be a great sales driver,” he added.

About Karamba Security

Karamba Security is the world leader in product security. Automotive OEMs, tier-1s and Fortune 100 companies rely on Karamba’s products and services to protect their vehicles and ECUs and meet demanding cybersecurity regulations, without interfering with R&D processes, or delaying time to market of their products. With more than 120 successful engagements, OEMs and suppliers trust Karamba’s award-winning solutions for compliance and brand competitiveness when protecting their customers against cyber threats.

More information is available at www.karambasecurity.com and follow us on Twitter @KarambaSecurity.

Media Contact:

Montner Tech PR

Chloe Amante

camante@montner.com