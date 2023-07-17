New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Market By Type, By Components, By Node Size, By Applications, By Region, Opportunities, & Forecasts, 2016-2030F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457859/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Semiconductor Market was worth USD 661.47 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach up to USD 1421.45 billion in 2030 with an adequate CAGR of 11.55% throughout the forecasted period of 2023 to 2030.



The continuous rise in the usage of consumer electronics products worldwide is regarded as one of the main factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), & machine learning (ML) technologies are also boosting the market growth significantly. Memory chips can process huge volumes of data more quickly because of these innovations. Also, throughout the course of the projected period, the market expansion will be driven by the rising need for faster and more sophisticated memory chips for industrial use.



Significant Advancements in Artificial Intelligence & The Internet of Things (IoT)



? The rapid advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) & the Internet of Things (IoT) has resulted in the development of chips integrated with more powerful computing capabilities and high-quality, purpose-built chips for specific applications.



? The combination of AI and IoT has also enabled semiconductor manufacturers to rapidly develop solutions for specific use cases and applications. AI-enabled chips can be used to optimize the performance of autonomous robots, while IoT-enabled chips can be used to power connected devices. One example of AI and IoT-enabled semiconductors in robotics is the NVIDIA Jetson platform, which consists of a family of embedded systems-on-module (SoMs) and developer kits that are designed to provide high-performance computing for AI and computer vision applications in robotics.



Growth of the Related Industries



Dependent industries such as automotive (EVs), data storage, wireless telecom etc. rely heavily on semiconductor technology. The batteries and other components need to be powered to operate efficiently leading to an increase in demand for reliable and efficient semiconductor technology, which has in turn driven the development of better and more advanced semiconductor components. Similarly, the amount of data being created and stored has grown exponentially, the need for semiconductors for the storage and processing of this data has also surged. This has led to the development of more advanced memory chips, processors, and other semiconductor components that can store and process vast amounts of data in a short timeframe.



Government Schemes and Initiatives



Government expenditures on the technological advancements of the semiconductor industry have been increasing steadily, allowing for more research and development in the field. Additionally, the emergence of new schemes and policies aimed at boosting the semiconductor market has also been a contributing factor. For instance, in the United States, the National Semiconductor Initiative was launched in 2017 with the aim of developing leading-edge semiconductor technologies. The initiative was focused on research and development, workforce development, and the development of public-private partnerships. In Asia, countries like China, India, and Japan have been investing heavily in the semiconductor industry through various government-led initiatives.



Covid-19 Impact on Global Semiconductor Market



The pandemic has led to a sudden and unexpected increase in the demand for consumer electronic devices, which has caused a surge in global semiconductor revenues. The COVID-19 pandemic with its global impact had endangered production in the entire supply-chain industry. After a steep decline in global semiconductor revenues, a shortage of chip production caused extensive disruptions in the automotive industry, with huge losses in revenue. These losses are expected to continue throughout the years to come, thereby making the industry a low priority among global fabricators.



Looking ahead, the post-COVID-19 situation of the semiconductor market is expected to remain stable. The adoption of digital technologies is likely to continue, thereby driving the demand for semiconductors across various industries, including automotive, and healthcare. However, at present, the industry is facing challenges such as supply chain disruptions, rising costs, and geopolitical tensions.



Impact of The Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Semiconductor Market



The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had a significant impact on the Global Semiconductor Market. The war has caused an increase in the prices of semiconductors, leading to a decrease in their demand. The rise in prices of semiconductors has been driven by the political uncertainty between the two countries, as well as the sanctions imposed on Russia by NATO. This has resulted in a decrease in the supply of Russian semiconductors, causing prices to surge significantly. Additionally, the war has also influenced the value of Russian currency, resulting in an increase in the cost of semiconductors imported from Russia.



1. Global Semiconductor Market, By Type



1.1. Intrinsic {Si (Silicon), and Ge (Germanium)}



1.2. Extrinsic (pure Si & Ge)



2. Global Semiconductor Market, By Components



2.1. Memory Devices



2.2. Logic Devices



2.3. Analog IC



2.4. MPU



2.5. Discrete Power Devices



2.6. MCU Sensors



2.7. Others



3. Global Semiconductor Market, By Node Size



3.1. 180 nm



3.2. 130 nm



3.3. 90 nm



3.4. 65 nm



3.5. 45/40 nm



3.6. 32/28 nm



3.7. 22/20 nm



3.8. 16/14 nm



3.9. 10/7 nm



3.10. 7/5 nm



3.11. 5 nm



4. Global Semiconductor Market, By Applications



4.1. Networking and Communications



4.2. Consumer Electronics



4.3. Automotive



4.4. Data Processing



4.5. Aerospace



4.6. Medical



4.7. Military & Defence



4.8. Others



5. Global Semiconductor Market, By Region



5.1. North America



5.1.1. United States



5.1.2. Canada



5.1.3. Mexico



5.2. Europe



5.2.1. Germany



5.2.2. Austria



5.2.3. Belgium



5.2.4. Russia



5.2.5. The Netherlands



5.2.6. Rest of Europe



5.3. APAC/Asia Pacific



5.3.1. China



5.3.2. Japan



5.3.3. India



5.3.4. South Korea



5.3.5. Taiwan



5.3.6. Australia



5.3.7. Rest of Asia Pacific



5.4. Latin America



5.4.1. Brazil



5.4.2. Colombia



5.4.3. Argentina



5.4.4. Peru



5.4.5. Rest of Latin America



5.5. Middle East and Africa



5.5.1. Egypt



5.5.2. Iran



5.5.3. Iraq



5.5.4. Saudi Arabia



5.5.5. Africa



5.5.5.1. Algeria



5.5.5.2. Angola



5.5.5.3. Rest of Africa



Key Players’ Landscape and Outlook (Competitive Landscape Analysis)



The Global Semiconductor Market offers a 360-degree competitive landscape analysis based on some significant choices made by the leading market players of the industry. To expedite the overall share of the market, several businesses are sheer focusing on various collaboration projects. However, the SMEs are leveraging their respective expansion abilities to gain new contracts and deep dive into brand-new markets due to various product innovation opportunities and technological improvisations.



On 21st February 2023, Samsung Electronics, one of the global leaders in semiconductor technology announced that it is collaborating with one of the prominent organizations in AI technology, Ambarella Inc. for providing its 5-nm process technology for Ambarella’s brand-new CV3AD685 automotive AI controller. This collaboration will prove to be fruitful as it will help in the transformation of the NG (next generation) ADAS systems by introducing new levels of AI power, reliability, and processing performance.



The key players operating in the Global Semiconductor Market are as follows: -



• Intel Corporation



• QUALCOMM Incorporated



• NXP Semiconductors N.V.



• Texas Instruments Incorporated



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd



• NVIDIA Corporation



• Toshiba Corporation



• Broadcom, Inc.



• Maxim Integrated



• SK Hynix Inc.



• Micron Technology, Inc.

