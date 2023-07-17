New York, USA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Clinical Trials Pipeline Analysis: 20+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight

Due to increased funding from the government and public awareness of mental health, the market for ADHD is expected to grow. According to the ADHD Institute, the world prevalence of ADHD ranges from 0.1% to 8.1% in Japan. Governments all around the world are being compelled to respond due to the increasing incidence of people having a variety of mental health illnesses, including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Cingulate Therapeutics, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and others.

DelveInsight’s 'Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline attention deficit hyperactivity disorder therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s attention deficit hyperactivity disorder pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline therapies for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment.

Key attention deficit hyperactivity disorder companies such as Cingulate Therapeutics, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, BioLite, Mind Medicine, Tris Pharma, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, KemPharm, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Ensysce Biosciences, NLS Pharmaceutics, 3Z Pharmaceuticals, and others are evaluating new attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising attention deficit hyperactivity disorder pipeline therapies such as CTx-1301, CTX-1302, Centanafadine, PDC-1421, MM-120, TRN-148, CX717, KP922, AR19, Mazindol, PF8001, and others are under different phases of ADHD clinical trials.

In March 2023, Cingulate and Indegene announced a joint commercialization agreement to provide commercial support for Cingulate's lead candidate CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), upon approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The agreement spans cross-functional services through an omnichannel marketing approach uniquely designed to successfully manage pre-commercial support during Cingulate's Phase 3 clinical trials and to effectively commercialize CTx-1301 nationwide following potential FDA approval.

In February 2023, Pharmanovia announced the expansion of its neurology portfolio through a new licensing agreement with US-based biopharmaceutical company, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. The agreement gives Pharmanovia the exclusive marketing rights to Sunosi (solriamfetol) and also allows Pharmanovia to explore solriamfetol's potential in other neurological conditions, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

In February 2023, Cingulate announced positive top-line results from the CTx-1301-003 study assessing the effect of food on absorption of its lead candidate CTx-1301. CTx-1301 is a novel, investigational, trimodal, extended-release tablet formulation of dexmethylphenidate, a compound approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The trial demonstrated that CTx-1301 can be taken with or without food. Multiple pharmacokinetic (PK) measurements were taken and adverse events were consistent with previous findings and indicate a favorable tolerability profile.

In January 2023, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. announced that the Patents Registry, Intellectual Property Department of The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has granted approval for Patent Application 42022055879.5, which covers Mazindol ER as a method of treatment for ADHD. This patent is expected to expire no earlier than 2037.

In January 2023, ABVC BioPharma, Inc. announced that Dr. Keith McBurnett, Professor of Psychiatry at the University of California San Francisco, presented the results of the Phase IIa study of its medical treatment, ABV-1505 ADHD, on January 14, 2023 at the 2023 Conference of The American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) Poster Session. The active pharmaceutical ingredient of ABV-1505, PDC-1421, was used in the Phase IIa study which involved six adult subjects with confirmed ADHD. The study found that both low and high doses of PDC-1421 were safe, well-tolerated and efficacious during the treatment and the follow-up period.

In October 2022, Cingulate announced the execution of a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Societal CDMO. With capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms, Societal CDMO will manufacture all clinical, registration, and commercial batches of Cingulate's lead candidate CTx-1301, an investigational medication for the treatment of Attention Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Societal CDMO will dedicate a specific manufacturing suite within its Gainesville, GA facility and outfit it with proprietary equipment supplied by Cingulate.

The attention deficit hyperactivity disorder pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder clinical trial landscape.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Overview

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a psychiatric disorder that has long been recognized as having an impact on children's capacity to function. Individuals with this disease exhibit patterns of developmentally inappropriate inattention, hyperactivity, or impulsivity. The ADHD symptoms frequently appear at a young age and include a lack of attention, concentration, disorganization, difficulty completing tasks, forgetfulness, and losing items. These symptoms must be present before the age of 12, endure for six months, and interfere with everyday living activities in order to be labeled as ‘ADHD.’

The etiology of ADHD is linked to a number of causes, including both hereditary and environmental influences. In terms of psychiatric illnesses, it is one of the most heritable conditions. Monozygotic twins have substantially higher concordance than dizygotic twins. Siblings are twice as likely as the overall population to develop ADHD. Similarly, viral infections, smoking during pregnancy, nutritional inadequacy, and fetal alcohol exposure have all been investigated as potential causes of the condition. There are no consistent findings on brain imaging of ADHD individuals.





A snapshot of the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA CTx-1301 Cingulate Therapeutics Phase III Adrenergic receptor agonists; Central nervous system stimulants; Dopamine uptake inhibitors; Neurokinin 1 antagonists; Substance P inhibitors Oral Centanafadine Otsuka Pharmaceutical Phase III Adrenergic uptake inhibitors; Dopamine uptake inhibitors; Serotonin uptake inhibitors Oral PDC-1421 BioLite, Inc. Phase II Norepinephrine plasma membrane transport protein inhibitors Oral CX717 Cortex Pharmaceuticals Phase II AMPA receptor modulators Oral MM-120 Mind Medicine Phase II Serotonin 2A receptor agonists Oral

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Therapeutics Assessment

The attention deficit hyperactivity disorder pipeline report proffers an integral view of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Adrenergic receptor agonists, Central nervous system stimulants, Dopamine uptake inhibitors, Neurokinin 1 antagonists, Substance P inhibitors, Adrenergic uptake inhibitors, Serotonin uptake inhibitors, Norepinephrine plasma membrane transport protein inhibitors, AMPA receptor modulators, Serotonin 2A receptor agonists, and others

Key Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Companies: Cingulate Therapeutics, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, BioLite, Mind Medicine, Tris Pharma, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, KemPharm, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Ensysce Biosciences, NLS Pharmaceutics, 3Z Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Therapies: CTx-1301, CTX-1302, Centanafadine, PDC-1421, MM-120, TRN-148, CX717, KP922, AR19, Mazindol, PF8001, and others

