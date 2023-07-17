New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Paper and Pulp Chemical Market Assessment, By Product Type, By Application, By End User Sector, By Region, Opportunities and Forecast, 2016-2030F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457834/?utm_source=GNW



The global paper and pulp chemicals market was valued at USD 40.31 billion in 2022 and will reach USD 48.69 billion by 2030, at a subdued CAGR of 2.39% between 2023 and 2030. While the developed countries have a matured and witnessing stagnant growth in paper and pulp chemicals market; the Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region with CAGR of 5.11% between 2023 and 2030. Pulp and paper chemical is one of the key raw materials required for the paper manufacturing. These substances help in achieving the required characteristics of paper, such as brightness, strength, and size, while also enhances the production efficiency and helps lowering production costs.



Rising urbanization and earlier focus on traditional way of education; the stationery sector where paper has been consumed significantly in China and India and has historically driven the growth of paper and pulp chemicals market in the Asia Pacific region. Other major growth factors include the use of pulp and paper in various industries, including printing, construction, packaging and hygiene paper. Additionally, the adoption of eco-friendly packaging and increasing demand for tissue papers and face wipes is leading the growth in the market.



China Dominates the Market



China is one of the fastest-growing countries in the Asia Pacific paper and pulp chemical market as a result of growing industrialization, brisk economic expansion and low labour costs. China followed by India is expected to experience significant growth. The performance of the sector in terms of minimizing impact on the environment, compliance with regulations and early adoption of sustainable production techniques will determine the market’s growth in future. For instance, the Chinese government had implemented more restrictions on the import of wastepaper in response to the rising environmental awareness and safety concerns. Paper packaging is anticipated to gain more attention in place of plastic packaging as plastics pose a serious threat to the environment.



Government Initiatives



Governments across the region are taking initiatives to spread awareness keep the environment eco-friendly by promoting use of paper packaging. Retailers, supermarkets and storage vendors are more likely to accept paper-based packaging owing to government regulations. For instance, in 2018, Taiwan announced to outlaw petroleum-based plastics in stores by eliminating the usage of bags from stores in 2020, increasing the price of the bags significantly by 2025 and finally outlawing petroleum-based bags entirely by 2030. Similarly, the Indian government has made efforts to reduce the environment pollution brought on by the single-use plastics by prohibiting or reducing usage of stirrers, earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic flags, plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery (forks, spoons, and knives), straws, trays, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, pharmocol for decorations, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Asia Pacific Paper and Pulp Chemical Market



During to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for safe paper packing, personal care and hygienic products was on the surge. The importance of usable paper masks and tissue was emphasised, which impacted the demand for paper and pulp chemicals. Lockdown disruptions increased the demand for online clothing shopping, food, and grocery delivery which propelled the growth of paper packing. On other hand, the demand for newspapers had decreased, with many readers avoiding them and housing societies taking precautions. Furthermore, the majority of educational institutions were operating on online mode, reducing demand for writing and printing paper, along with a gradual increase in work-from-home options.



In early 2023, the players operating in the China paper and pulp chemicals market faced significant challenges because of the spike in coronavirus cases. The government had laid restrictions on certain industries. The demand for newspapers and magazines has recovered from the lows of 2020. Significant increase in the demand for paper packing has been witnessed for both online and offline shopping post reopening of markets and increase in economic activity.



Impact of Russia-Ukraine War



The Russia Ukraine war caused disruption in transportation of different chemicals leading to global supply chain concerns. The war adversely impacted the paper and pulp chemical market too. Many manufacturers had to discontinue their sales and deliveries of paper and pulp chemicals in Russia. Furthermore, Russia’s requirement for chemicals for pulp and paper manufacturing was dependent mainly on China as other European countries and the US imposed trade sanctions.



Key Players Landscape and Outlook



Companies involved in the pulp and paper chemical market in the Asia Pacific region are becoming more engaged with launching strategies like targeted marketing, CSR and sustainability programs, etc to expand their reach and commitment to environmental conservation. Many major competitors are currently concentrating more on forming successful joint ventures, acquisitions, and/or collaborations to increase their customer base.



The leading companies in terms of market share in the Asia Pacific Paper and Pulp Chemical Market includes BASF SE followed by Asia Pacific Resources International Holdings Ltd., Cargill Incorporated and GE Corporation.



