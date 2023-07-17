JACKSON HEALTH SYSTEM TO OFFER INNOVATIVE FINANCIAL WELLNESS BENEFIT FOR ALL EMPLOYEES

MIAMI, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackson Health System, a world-class nonprofit academic medical system in Miami, Florida, will expand a unique financial wellness benefit to its more than 10,000 employees. The benefit will consist of Fiducius’ Student Loan Financial PlanningSM process and expertise around the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and other federal legislation.

Student loan debt continues to be a challenge amongst healthcare employees. Likewise, other financial needs and pressures are present in all forms preventing employees from reaching their financial goals. Jackson Health System is introducing the Fiducius Loan Relief benefit as an integral part of its employee benefits package. The Loan Relief benefit combines Student Loan Financial Planning℠ with online digital enrollment to maximize Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) while ensuring compliance with the program.

Since 2011, Fiducius has pioneered student loan benefits focused specifically around Public Service Loan Forgiveness and other federal legislation. Fiducius has achieved more than $46M in actual student loan forgiveness for employees and has another $700M+ in process. 100% of employees who have worked with Fiducius to pursue forgiveness have received it.



“I’m thrilled to be able to offer this benefit through Fiducius to bring true financial welfare to our employees,” said Karen Cespedes, Benefit Specialist at Jackson Health System. “We selected Fiducius because their offering aligns with our long-term recruiting and retention strategy and overall objectives for improved financial health for our employees. This is a game changer for our employee benefits strategy.”



"Fiducius knows and understands healthcare employees as we serve over 125 systems,” said Ross Weintraub, Director of Business Development at Fiducius. “To be able to partner with a world-class system like Jackson Health System is a true honor.”

About Jackson Health System

Jackson Health System, is a nonprofit academic medical system offering world-class care to any person who walks through its doors. Jackson Health System is committed to providing the best care, with care, for everyone by demonstrating compassion, accountability, respect, and expertise. Jackson Health System is nationally and internationally recognized.

About Fiducius

Providing student loan and education assistance benefits since 2011, Fiducius enables employers to achieve recruiting, retention, and productivity goals, while empowering employees to achieve financial wellness. Fiducius offers a complete range of voluntary and employer sponsored benefits, including Loan Relief, Loan Contribution, and Tuition Reimbursement. Its proprietary Student Loan Financial Planning service combines expert Advisors and advanced technology to ensure all employees can move forward with the best option for their unique situations. Fiducius has worked with more than 2,500 employers, including 125 healthcare systems, hospitals, and providers. For more information, visit: www.getfiducius.com