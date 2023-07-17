New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Africa Electric Two-Wheeler Market Assessment, By Vehicle Type, By Battery Type, By Battery Voltage, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2016-2030F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457827/?utm_source=GNW



Africa Electric Two-Wheeler market is anticipated to report CAGR of 24.35% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2030, significantly higher than the CAGR of 19.96% that will be witnessed by the Global electric two wheeler market during the same period. The Global electric two wheeler market accounted for sales of 1.63 million units in 2022.



Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) are increasingly being replaced with electric vehicles (EVs) as a result of higher fuel prices and rising vehicular pollution. Electric motorcycles and e-scooters are popular throughout the continent because they are portable, simple to use, and help achieve the objective of zero carbon emissions. Additionally, Egypt and Morocco are popular travel destinations for tourists from abroad. The demand is being driven by the tourists who choose to rent e-scooters for local transportation and adventure.



Urban Mobility to Influence Demand for Electric Motorcycle



Few countries in Africa have a higher rate of urbanisation than other developing nations. The rapid migration of rural population in urban areas is putting pressure on the transport infrastructure and energy requirement. Since most transportation vehicles run on fuel, there is a strong need for gasoline. The use of ICE two wheelers contributes to issues including fuel scarcity, high fuel costs and rising pollution. Africa therefore requires alternate transportation that decreases reliance on gasoline. Hence, the use of electric two wheelers, which run on batteries and don’t emit harmful pollutants in the air are increasingly becoming popular. Recently, One Electric introduced KRIDN electric motorcycle in Africa to handle tough road conditions along with heavy loading and high temperature.



Tourism Attracts Adoption of Electric Scooters in Africa



The increasing growth of tourism in African cities like Cape Town is leading to rapid adoption of electric two wheelers as tourists looking for cheap and comfortable transportation option. Electric scooter renting company Lime introduced mobile app to serve tourists that positively impacted to their business growth as well as higher demand of Electric two wheelers.



Impact of COVID-19 on Africa Electric Two-Wheeler Market



Although there are many factors influencing demand, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative influence on EV sales and two wheelers in particular. Up until 2019, the region had a higher adoption rate for electric vehicles. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, presented a significant obstacle to the industry’s growth. The transportation and automobile industries had been hit by global restrictions on travel, supply chain disruptions and shortages of semiconductors and other essential components. Electric two wheelers also witnessed rapid decrease in sales. Tourism was the major source of revenue for the sale/rental of electric scooters. However, because of the travel ban and worldwide lockdown, foreign visitors stayed back in their respective country. Due to this ban, the first half of 2020 witnessed collapse in sales of electric two wheelers.



After COVID-19 pandemic subsided, Africa’s economy witnessed rapid recovery from its lowest level led by restoration of global supply chains, increase in demand, higher import & trade in automobile and transportation industry. Many manufacturers showed interest in export of electric two wheelers to African regions as there was increased demand for urban mobility due to social distancing norms to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus. Government is also taking initiative towards green mobility after COVID-19 in African regions specially in South Africa and Egypt.



Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Africa Electric Two-Wheeler Market



The Russia Ukraine war had disrupted Africa’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by restricting trade of goods and components for automobile and EV industry specially for batteries. As a result, supply chain disruption affected the growth of electric two-wheeler market leading to lower sales. Increased price of components essential for electric two-wheeler production, delay in supplies and imports of electric two wheelers in African got hampered due to the prolonged war.



Key Player Landscape and Outlook



Some of the key players that dominating electric two-wheeler market are Yamaha Motor Company Limited, Zembo Motorcycles Ltd., Mazi Mobility Company, Lifan Technology (Group) Co., Ltd., Roam Air. The leading companies in the electric scooter market are making investments in the creation of modern scooters with improved designs and longer battery lives. To increase their position in the market, the corporations are also pursuing strategic initiatives such geographical expansion and strategic acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.



In July 2022, Roam Air introduced their next-generation electric motorcycle. This motorbike is the first fully integrated electric vehicle for the commercial market on the continent, and it practically matches local petrol motorcycles in pricing ($1500) while having up to 70% reduced operating costs. establishing a new transportation benchmark for Africa.



Nairobi-based ARC Ride introduced an electric motorcycle delivery service for Uber Eats in February 2021. There are plans to increase the fleet from 35 vehicles in early 2021 to 300 by August 2022.



Why You Should Buy This Report



Market Xcel reports are based on qualitative and quantitative data collected through ‘on-ground’ primary research interventions. Based on our in-depth research, our reports can also provide granular city/state level market size data. The report includes deeper actionable insights provided by the industry experts & Key Opinion Leaders thus offering cutting-edge business solutions. The forecast data included in the report is based on ‘Drivers based forecasting’ technique ensuring accurate decoding of the future.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457827/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________