Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces New Maryland Board Member

ATLANTA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has elected James M. Burke to fill the Maryland member directorship vacancy on the board, effective June 29, 2023. The term will expire on December 31, 2026.



Mr. Burke is president and chief executive officer of Shore United Bank, N.A. headquartered in Easton, Maryland. Mr. Burke most recently served as president and chief executive officer of Community Bank of the Chesapeake until its merger with Shore United Bank, effective July 1, 2023. Mr. Burke joined Community Bank of the Chesapeake in 2005, serving in a number of roles through June 30, 2023. Prior to joining Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Mr. Burke served as executive vice president and senior loan officer at Mercantile Southern Maryland Bank.

He served as chairman of the board for St. Mary’s Ryken High School in Leonardtown, Maryland, is former president of the Archbishop Neale school board, former chairman of the board of the University of Maryland’s Charles Regional Medical Center, and former board member for Arc of Southern Maryland, an advocacy organization for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Mr. Burke earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from High Point College in North Carolina and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Program on Negotiation, the Maryland Bankers School, and the East Carolina Advanced School of Commercial Lending.

“Mr. Burke’s years of experience in financial services and his commitment to his community will serve our Maryland members well,” said FHLBank Atlanta Chair of the Board of Directors, Thornwell Dunlap. “We welcome him to the board and look forward to working with him,” said Dunlap.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank is a cooperative whose members are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district Banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $7.6 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than one million households.

For more information, visit our website at www.fhlbatl.com.

