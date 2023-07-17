Alliance Memory 2Gb, 4Gb, 8Gb, and 16Gb LPDDR4X SDRAMs Combine Low-Voltage Operation of 0.6V With Fast Clock Speeds to 1.86GHz

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has expanded its offering of high-speed CMOS mobile low-power SDRAMs with four new LPDDR4X devices in a variety of densities. Offering an extension to the company’s fourth-generation LPDDR4 SDRAMs, the 2Gb AS4C128M16MD4V-062BAN, 4Gb AS4C256M16MD4V-062BAN, 8Gb AS4C512M16MD4V-053BIN, and 16Gb AS4C512M32MD4V-053BIN deliver ~50% lower power ratings in the 200-ball FBGA package for higher power efficiency.



With low-voltage operation of 0.6V — compared to 1.1V for LPDDR4 SDRAMs — the devices released today increase battery life in portable electronics for the consumer, commercial, and industrial markets, including smartphones, smart speakers, security surveillance systems, and other IoT devices utilizing AI and 5G technologies. Providing increased efficiency for advanced audio and ultra-high-resolution video in embedded applications, the LPDDR4X SDRAMs deliver fast clock speeds up to 1.86GHz for extremely high transfer rates of 3.7Gbps.

For automotive applications — including ADAS systems — the AEC-Q100-qualified AS4C128M16MD4V-062BAN and AS4C256M16MD4V-062BAN offer a temperature range of -40°C to +105°C and on-chip ECC for increased reliability. The AS4C512M16MD4V-053BIN and AS4C512M32MD4V-053BIN operate over an industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C.

The AS4C512M16MD4V-053BIN, AS4C128M16MD4V-062BAN, and AS4C256M16MD4V-062BAN are organized as single-channel devices — each consisting of eight banks of 16 bits — while the AS4C512M32MD4V-053BIN offers two channels. All four components provide fully synchronous operation; programmable read and write burst lengths of 16, 32, and on the fly; and selectable output drive strength. An on-chip temperature sensor controls the self-refresh rate.

Alliance Memory’s LPDDR4X SDRAMs provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for numerous similar solutions in high-bandwidth, high-performance memory system applications, eliminating the need for costly redesigns and part requalification.

Device Specification Table:

Part # AS4C128M16MD4V-062BAN AS4C256M16MD4V-062BAN AS4C512M16MD4V-053BIN AS4C512M32MD4V-053BIN Density 2Gb 4Gb 8Gb 16Gb Organization 128M x 16 256M x 16 512M x 16 512M x 32 VDD1 / VDD2 / VDDQ 1.8V / 1.1V / 0.6V 1.8V / 1.1V / 0.6V 1.8V / 1.1V / 0.6V 1.8V / 1.1V / 0.6V Package 200-ball TFBGA 200-ball TFBGA 200-ball TFBGA 200-ball TFBGA Clock frequency 1600MHz 1600MHz 1866MHz 1866MHz Data rate 3200Mbs 3200Mbs 3733Mbs 3733Mbs Temp. range -40°C to +105°C -40°C to +105°C -40°C to +85°C -40°C to +85°C

Samples and production quantities of the new LPDDR4X SDRAMs are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks. Pricing for U.S. delivery ranges from $7.45 to $17.75 in small quantities.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 16GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

Editor resources:

Link to product image:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/alliancememory/albums/72177720309708263

Link to detailed product info:

https://www.alliancememory.com/new-2gb-4gb-8gb-and-16gb-lpddr4x-sdrams/

Agency Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409 0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com