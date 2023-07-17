Northann Corp. Appoints David M. Kratochvil as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northann Corp., a technology innovator, producer of natural and sustainable material-based products for interior finishes, today announced the appointment of David M. Kratochvil as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective July 14, 2023.



Kratochvil brings more than 25 years of international, transactional, and Wall Street experience to the Northann Corp. team. With an extensive background in strategic and operational finance, coupled with significant capital markets knowledge, he will be integral as the company continues its journey in advancing innovation and sustainability.

“We are thrilled to have David join our team. His blend of financial acumen, strategic insight, and executive leadership will help drive Northann’s development, revenue growth, and will help build our team as we expand operations in North America,” said Lin Li, Chief Executive Officer. “His commitment to sustainability, innovation, and quality aligns perfectly with our vision at Northann Corp.”

Kratochvil’s diverse and impressive experience includes Managing Partner at Vista Capital Advisors and Group Chief Financial Officer at VolitionRx, an NYSE listed company. He has proven strategic and operational expertise and has a demonstrated track record of consistently enhancing business operations and increasing profitability.

Kratochvil holds an MBA in Finance and International Business from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Economics with concentrations in Finance and Accounting from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Joining Northann, a leader at the cutting edge of technological innovation and sustainability, is an exciting step for me,” said Kratochvil. “I believe the company is at the early stages of impressive growth and is bringing new advances in flooring and interior finishes to markets world-wide. I’m eager to contribute to its mission and am looking forward to leveraging my experience to further strengthen Northann Corp.’s financial performance.”

For more information, please visit www.northann.com.

About Northann Corp.

Northann Corp. and its subsidiaries is a pioneering American technology innovator, producer, and full-range service provider of natural and sustainable material-based products used for interior finishes. Committed to operational excellence and innovation, Northann Corp. consistently delivers exceptional value and is a trailblazer in the field of sustainable interior design.

Media Contact:

Northann Corp.

ir@northann.com

(916) 273-7824

Northann Corp.

Email: ir@northann.com