Cryoport, Inc.: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Cryoport, Inc. ("Cryoport," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CYRX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities violations and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights.

Cryoport disclosed its preliminary financial results for the second quarter ending on June 30, 2023, on July 12, 2023. The announcement revealed that the estimated total revenue for the second quarter of 2023 is anticipated to range between $56.5 and $57.5 million. This represents an 11% decrease at the midpoint compared to the same quarter in 2022. The disclosed reasons for these results include weaker global demand for capital equipment, delays in clinical trial starts, and slower-than-expected progress from specific clients. Consequently, the Company's stock price experienced a decline in response to this information.

