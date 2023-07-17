RedAwning Releases Integrated Smart Communications HubTM to Enable Simplified Guest Communication Across All Channels and Devices

Petaluma, CA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning, the only one stop, complete platform for short term rental success, is thrilled to unveil its groundbreaking Smart Communications Hub. Designed to facilitate seamless and efficient communication between hosts and guests, the Smart Communications Hub leverages advanced APIs and a centralized routing infrastructure to deliver messages directly into the guest inboxes of popular platforms such as Airbnb, Booking.com, Vrbo, and more. Additionally, hosts have the flexibility to utilize their preferred communication solutions, including email, text, the RedAwning Portal, mobile app, and any email-based Property Management System (PMS) or platform.

A standout feature of the Smart Communications Hub is its robust threaded messaging system, allowing hosts to effortlessly track the complete communications history with each guest. To further enhance efficiency, the Communications Hub offers both preset and customizable automated messaging options triggered by key events such as new reservations, check-in dates, check-in times, and check-out dates. In the near future, the Smart Communications Hub will integrate with AI-based tools to provide suggested replies to guest communications.

Moreover, the Smart Communications Hub seamlessly accommodates integrated messaging from the RedAwning Guest Services team, catering to clients who prefer partial or complete communications management by RedAwning as part of their partnership.

"Our new Smart Communications Hub arrives just in time for Airbnb's phased transition away from email communications, while also preparing for the likelihood of other channels following suit," emphasized Tim Choate, CEO of RedAwning.com. "At RedAwning, we are dedicated to showcasing every property to every guest, and this exceptional product offering empowers property owners and managers to achieve that goal without ever having to log in to individual channels for communication. As an owner myself and a beta user of this platform, I can confidently affirm that this tool is a game changer for efficient and high-quality guest communications."

The Smart Communications Hub is now available at no charge to property owner clients of RedAwning, as well as Property Manager clients who partner with RedAwning across the four primary vacation rental marketing channels: Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, and Expedia.

Lance Nelson, CTO of RedAwning, emphasized the evolution of the RedAwning Portal, stating, "The RedAwning Portal has become a centralized channel management tool for our hosts. Initially conceived as a system to efficiently build, connect, and optimize property listings, pricing, and calendars across major channels, it has now expanded to include comprehensive payments management and trust accounting across all platforms. The Smart Communications Hub introduces an entirely new platform within the same framework, simplifying and optimizing communication between guests and hosts across all channels and devices."

Vacation rental hosts, property managers, boutique inns, independent resorts and other hospitality providers interested in partnering with RedAwning to grow their businesses and achieve greater quality and efficiency can find additional information at:

Property Owners & Resort/Inn Owners: https://join.redawning.com/

Property Managers: https://host.redawning.com/property-management

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the only one stop, complete platform for short term rental success. We provide global distribution and marketing combined with a comprehensive suite of products, platforms and solutions to generate more revenue and deliver better hospitality with less work for homeowners, property managers and lodging providers of all types.

