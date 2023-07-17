IQ Fiber Appoints Steb Chandor as Chief Financial Officer

Jacksonville, FL, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQ Fiber, North Florida’s only local residential fiber-optic internet service provider, announces the appointment of Stebbins “Steb” Chandor, Jr. as the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO).

With more than 25 years of experience, Steb was most recently the CFO at Education Networks of America, a technology infrastructure company serving schools, libraries, and healthcare facilities in 30 states. Prior to that role, he served as CFO of publicly traded wireless companies nTelos and iPCS. He also previously led the finance role at Metro One Telecommunications, after several years in corporate finance banking at Bank of America.

“In just two short years, IQ Fiber has invested tremendous capital in our network across North Florida,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber. “Steb’s extensive experience, combined with his strong leadership skills, makes him a great addition to our senior leadership team as we accelerate our growth and expansion.”

Chandor’s scope of responsibility includes capital markets, finance and accounting, financial planning and analysis as well as procurement, human resources and legal.

"IQ Fiber is delivering on its promise to provide North Florida with a new choice for modern internet service combined with an unparalleled customer experience,” said Chandor. “I’m excited to join the IQ Fiber team as the company continues to expand the network to serve more customers.”

Chandor, who has lived in the Jacksonville area for eight years, earned an MBA in finance at the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at Tufts University.

In May 2023, IQ Fiber announced an additional $150 million capital commitment from founding investor SDC Capital Partners for the continued expansion of the network. IQ Fiber also has deployment projects across Duval, Nassau, Clay, and St. Johns counties and recently announced expansion to Gainesville and Alachua County.

IQ Fiber now has 90 local employees and is headquartered on Jacksonville’s Southside. IQ Fiber delivers 100% fiber-optic internet services to thousands of homes across North Florida supported by a local team and local customer service.

