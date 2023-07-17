ACV to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), a leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, announced today that the Company will report second quarter 2023 financial results after market close and host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, August 7, 2023.



To access the live conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

The Company also announced that members of its management team will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Webcasts of both events will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.acvauto.com/. An archived replay of each webcast will be available following the live event.

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV marketplace products include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital and its leading data products include True360, MAX Digital, Drivably and Monk SAS. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

Trademark reference: ACV and the ACV logo, Virtual Lift, Audio Motor Profile, and AMP are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACV Auctions, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Tim Fox

tfox@acvauctions.com

Media Contact:

Maura Duggan

mduggan@acvauctions.com