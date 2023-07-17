Nukem Loans (“$NUKEM”) to Deploy a Lending Market for Cate ($CATE) Coin

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nukem Loans, an isolated lending protocol specifically designed for MEME coins, is preparing to deploy a Lending Market for Cate coin.



Cate coin is a cat-themed meme coin that offers holders a host of benefits, including the P2E game "Rise of Cats," a decentralized mobile wallet, community dApps, and an IDO platform. With 178,460 holders on the BNB smart chain, Cate currently has a market cap of $9.4 million, along with $2.3 million liquidity on PancakeSwap, resulting in a liquidity to market capitalization ratio of 0.245.

DeFiKash, the founder of Nukem Loans, expressed confidence in Cate's potential to utilize all the features offered by Nukem Loans to expand their project. "With 178,460 token holders and $9.4 million collateral value, borrowers will be competing for $1.15 million worth of loans, while lenders can expect very lucrative yields and potential growth in the addressable market for Cate," stated DeFiKash.

"Cate is one of the few cat-themed meme coins that survived last year, and that means something. There is a very low 0.1% transactional tax applied to each buy, sell, or transfer, making it relatively easy for us to deploy a lending market on our platform. Nevertheless, we believe that the developers of Cate coin should whitelist our vaults so that potential lenders and borrowers can fully experience the value and utility we provide to their asset and community. We are confident that the FREE HYPE, FREE MARKETING, and FREE UTILITY that Nukem Loans offers to any project with a significant market presence on our platform will add enormous value and utility to Cate coin and its community," explained community manager Coinsigliere.

"Nukem Loans gives token holders a reason to HODL Cate coin and refrain from selling by allowing them to take loans against their collateral value when needed. The leverage function brings more volume and volatility to token trading, which, in turn, increases transactional taxes and the price of the asset, benefiting the community. The community can hedge their risk, trade volatility, or earn passive income by using Nukem Loans," added Coinsigliere.

About Nukem Loans

Nukem Loans, an isolated lending protocol designed specifically for high-risk meme projects with deep liquidity and large communities. After 18 months of dedicated work and over 50 iterations, Nukem Loans has perfected their smart contracts to revolutionize the industry and empower projects with strong communities but limited utility.

Media Enquiries

Mr S. Khan

info@apitrage.com