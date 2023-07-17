Nukem Loans (“$NUKEM”) to Deploy a Lending Market for Doggy (“$DOGGY”) Coin

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nukem Loans, an isolated lending protocol specifically designed for MEME coins, is preparing to deploy a Lending Market for Doggy coin.



Doggy coin features a collection of Doggy NFTs that can only be purchased with $Doggy in The Doggy Shop for 100,000 $DOGGY, or from another holder at the NFT Marketplace. With 42,360 holders on the BNB smart chain, Doggy currently has a market cap of $1.2 million, along with $0.5 million liquidity on PancakeSwap, resulting in a liquidity to market capitalization ratio of 0.417.

DeFiKash, the founder of Nukem Loans, expressed confidence in Doggy's potential to utilize all the features offered by Nukem Loans to expand their project. "With 42,360 token holders and $1.2 million collateral value, borrowers will be competing for $0.25 million worth of loans, while lenders can expect very lucrative yields and potential growth in the addressable market for Doggy," stated DeFiKash.

"Doggy is a cool collection of pixelated NFTs that can only be bought using Doggy coin. It has one of the best liquidity to market cap ratios among the meme coins we shortlisted for market deployment on our platform. With no transactional tax applied to each buy, sell, or transfer, we can easily deploy a lending market on our platform. We are confident that the FREE HYPE, FREE MARKETING, and FREE UTILITY that Nukem Loans offers to any project with a significant market presence on our platform will add enormous value and utility to Doggy coin and its community," explained community manager Coinsigliere.

"Nukem Loans gives token holders a reason to HODL Doggy coin and refrain from selling by allowing them to take loans against their collateral value when needed. The leverage function brings more volume and volatility to token trading, giving more upside potential to the price action. Users can hedge their risk, trade volatility, or earn passive income by using Nukem Loans. This level of utility attracts more token holders and leads to market cap growth," added Coinsigliere.

Nukem Loans, an isolated lending protocol designed specifically for high-risk meme projects with deep liquidity and large communities. After 18 months of dedicated work and over 50 iterations, Nukem Loans has perfected their smart contracts to revolutionize the industry and empower projects with strong communities but limited utility.

